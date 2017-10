For the first time ever, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan is playing both classic albums 'AJA' (1977) and 'Royal Scam' (1976) in full and then some! Steely Dan is performing at the Riverside both Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 pm both nights. You can see them either night or you can purchase the special 2 day pass.

Buy tickets to Friday's show to see Steely Dan perform AJA or Saturday's show to see Steely Dan perform Royal Scam.