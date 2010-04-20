Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)

×

Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up more than 30 years later as a serious banjo player? But it shouldn't be that surprising that Steve Martin would do more with his banjo, since he has used it through his stand-up routines in the past. Steve Martin will be performing at the Pabst on Tuesday, April 20 at 8pm. Steve Martin will be accompanied by The Steep Canyon Rangers to put on an evening of bluegrass and banjo!

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, February 26.

