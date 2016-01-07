Take A Toboggan Ride At Cold Spring Inn & Vineyard

At Cold Spring Inn & Vineyard, a gracious bed & breakfast nestled in the heart of the Kettle Moraine near Holy Hill, you can find a vineyard on site and a fieldstone fireplace that is the focal point of the inn.

If you need to hear any more, how about the long, well-groomed, toboggan run that stops at the rivers’ edge that is sure to bring fun and excitement for winter sport enthusiasts.

Guests can don cross country skies and snowshoes, provided by the inn, to glide on groomed trails.

Located on 80 acres of the kettle moraine, Cold Spring Inn prides itself on protecting and restoring native woodland, wetland and the beauty of the natural environment.

On arrival, guests travel down a winding drive bordered by a magnificent Norway spruce. A newly established vineyard spreads down to a fruit orchard and wildflower garden.

Major attractions near this lake-country retreat include bird watching, Erin Hills Golf Course, The New Fox & Hounds and The Copper Dock Restaurants.

