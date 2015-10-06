Warren Miller Chasing Shadows Coming To Pabst Theater

× Expand Warren Miller Entertainment

On October 24, Warren Miller Entertainment's newest film Chasing Shadows is coming to the Pabst Theater. The film features some of the snowsport industry's best, including JT Holmes, Seth Wescott, Caroline Gleich, and more, as they take on some of the most majestic mountain ranges in the world. The film is the 66th produced by Warren Miller Entertainment, and is currently on a national tour.

Check out the preview below:

Get tickets here. Visit warenmiller.com for more details.