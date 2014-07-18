Sprecher and c.1880 Team Up for a Five-Course Beer Pairing Meal

Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, but two local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of another alcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurant specializing in farm-to-table meals, are offering a five-course dinner pairing popular Sprecher beers such as the Special Amber and Black Bavarian with a meal custom-designed by c.1800 chef Thomas Hauck.

The seasonal meal includes pork belly and black pudding, served alongside hand-picked Sprecher brews. Hauck said that he wanted the beers to be the focus of the meal, rather than the food, and accordingly designed the food around the beers, rather than viewing them as an afterthought. The meal should bring out the unique flavors and culinary potential of beers, and hopes to elevate them from before- and after-dinner refreshment to a respected member of the table.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. The cost is $75 per person.