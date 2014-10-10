Sprecher Celebrates American Cheese Month

To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Brewery in Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beers for the buffet-style dinner.

The sandwiches will be prepared by chefs from Sprecher Restaurant and Pub in Bayshore Town Center and include grilled gouda with caramelized onions, white cheddar and cranberry with chicken, habanero jack with pears and prosciutto, caraway brick with Italian sausage, horseradish and chive havarti with prime rib, monterey jack with morel and leeks, and butterscotch cream cheese with slice apples.

The dinner begins with a tour of the brewery at 6:30 p.m., followed by the buffet and pairings at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 and reservations are required.

Reservations can be made by calling (414) 964-2739.