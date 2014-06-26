Sprecher Debuting its Hard Ginger Beer This Week

Sprecher Brewing Company continues to expand its lineup of malt beverages. After the warm welcome the brewery's Hard Root Beer, this week Sprecher is releasing its latest concoction: Hard Ginger Beer, an alcoholic spin on the usually non-alcoholic summer refreshment. According to the company, "Cool lime, piquant ginger and a dry finish give Sprecher’s Hard Ginger Beer a crisp, refreshing drinkability that is perfect on its own or as a mixer in cocktails such as a Moscow Mule."

At 4.7% abv, the drink has about the alcohol content of a relatively light beer. Hard Ginger Beer should be on store shelves around the Milwaukee area in time for the fourth of July weekend, the brewery says.