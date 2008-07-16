Squandering the Stimulus

×

Howdid you spend your stimulus check? If you’re like most Americans, youbought gasoline. Since President Bush signed the tax rebate into lawFeb. 13, the average household has spent $1,500 filling the family car,according to research by Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group(WISPIRG).



According to the analysis, since February theaverage cost for gasoline per household has gone from just more than$60 weekly to almost $100 per week. “If Congress wants to do somethinglong term about high gas prices, it will give people more alternativesto driving,” said Hailey Witt, WISPIRG campaign coordinator, in astatement.



“Unless we make it easier to drive less, Wisconsin families will be stuck in neutral as they spend more and more at the pump.”

