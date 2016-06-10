Startup Milwaukee to Host Inaugural Milwaukee Startup Week

Local entrepreneurship organization Startup Milwaukee is planning its first ever Milwaukee Startup Week scheduled for Nov. 1 through 6 at various locations around Southeast Wisconsin.

The event is billed as entrepreneur-led, and hopes to, “bring entrepreneurs, investors, local leaders and startup enthusiasts together to build momentum and celebrate Southeast Wisconsin’s unique entrepreneurial identity,” according to a release.

Wisconsin has not been known as a hub for startups in recent years, and was even ranked dead last in the 2015 Kauffman Foundation index for startup activity. The event hopes to turn this around and help foster entrepreneurship in the area.

Several organizations have already signed on to produce events including: CrafterSpace, gener8tor, Milwaukee Tech Engine, BizStarts, Ward 4, Granular Marketing, IdeaWake, The Commons and more.

The complete Milwaukee Startup Week schedule will be announced in Aug.