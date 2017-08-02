Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists

The bells of Notre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce the start of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by the Catholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukee tradition going back to 1968 during which local and national artists showcase their creations to the public. And with the entrance fees, the University finances scholarships for its students!

This year, more than 200 artists will be featured on the show. For a $10 fee, visitors will be able to admire the large variety of artworks that will be presented during the show: photography, pottery, painting, sculpture, glass work, fiber art, etc. Patrons are encouraged to support the artists by shopping for art, all of which is up for sale for under $100 per piece, as is the rule during the Starving Artists’ Show.

As is usually the case, 5,000 patrons are expected to roam the venue and admire (or buy) the works of artists such as Connie Pelzek, who incorporates actual leaves and uses a combination of dry brush, transparent overlays, spattering and dripping in her paintings. Others may prefer to join useful and beautiful by buying artworks they can use daily; for instance, the handbags of African-American artist Theresa Brunson, whose creations incorporate fabrics from Nigeria and Mali to merge African culture into her work.

“There is an incredible energy at the Starving Artists’ Show,” said featured artist Alicia Miklavicic-Franz. Already present during last year’s Starving Artists’ Show, Miklavicic-Franz is eager to showcase the recycled scarves she creates with her mother, Janie Esposito. “We love the beauty that each artist brings and how well received and appreciated the art is by those that come to view and shop. The show has a long-running history that brings participants back year after year.”

2017’s Starving Artists’ Show will run from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Entrance is free for children 12 and under.