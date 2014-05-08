Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"

× Expand Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's infamous shark jump, and a performance from Aimee Mann and Ted Leo, whose new collaboration The Both was the product of an encounter with Milwaukee's Bronze Fonz.

If you missed the episode, which airs on NPR stations this week, you can stream the entire thing through NPR's website.