× Expand via portlandafoot.org

Most cities in Europe, Canada and the U.S. never got rid of their streetcars—or if they were dumb enough to do it, like Milwaukee, they have rushed in recent years to rebuild the old lines. Here in Cream City, many of our politicians are still dumb, but the smartest among them are pushing for light rail.

Experience how the ride of the past is becoming the wave of the future at the second “Streetcar Social,” July 29 from 5-7 p.m., at Taylor’s, 795 N. Jefferson St. There won’t be a formal presentation: just an opportunity for Milwaukeeans to gather for a conversation on streetcars, the alternatives they present to driving and parking, and the opportunities they present to give Milwaukee an up-to-date image.