Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest

Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visual artists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured in this year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors and submissions will be accepted through the end of this month.

“Our event is nonprofit with the goal of strengthening the arts community,” said Eric Engelbart, producer of the festival. “We were thrilled with the amount of support we received last year from the artists, and with the caliber of work that was produced. Our team learned a lot from last year, and we are excited to put on an even better event in year two.”

The festival will be held August 26-27 at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall, Wilson Theater and Peck Pavilion.

Here is a recap video of Fringe Fest 2016:

You can find more information and submit entries here.