Summer Guide
Day Tripping this Summer
Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more
May 23, 2017
Spend an Afternoon at Wisconsin's Only Urban State Forest
Havenwoods State Forest, Wisconsin’s only urban state forest, is fairly well underused, most Milwaukeeans being completely unaware of it, but visitors will discover there’s plenty to take in. more
May 23, 2017
Milwaukee's Summer Festival Guide
Check out our full list of festivals and events for the summer of 2017 in Milwaukee. more
May 23, 2017
Shepherd Express 2016 Summer Guide
A comprehensive guide on what's going on this summer in Milwaukee. more
May 17, 2016
Destination Washington County
Washington County is just around the bend—West Bend, to name one city located there. What’s waiting there besides Slinger Speedway? Why there are Holy Hill, Glacier Hills County Park, Wally & Bee’s Last Stop Resort, Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub,... more
May 17, 2016
Destination Walworth County
Walworth County is home to one of the nation’s premier resort destinations, Lake Geneva, and offers a captivating array of opportunities both on and off the water. From traditional and trending water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding... more
May 17, 2016
