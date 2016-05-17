Destination Door County

There are many beautiful places to visit in Wisconsin, but few are as special as Door County. Much has been done to foster the quaint charm that lures visitors year after year. The peninsula that makes up the county is dotted all the way around with small towns and crisscrossed with quiet country roads, perfect for a weekend getaway or a long vacation. Pristine shorelines, delicious dining options, cute shops, loads of wineries and spectacular sunsets are just a few of the many pluses.

If outdoor pursuits are your thing, Door County offers many outlets for your pleasure. Peninsula State Park (9462 Shore Road, Fish Creek), one of the most popular parks in Wisconsin, features excellent camping, around 30 miles of hiking and bike trails, a sandy beach and swimming area, two boat launches, superb fishing spots, an 18-hole golf course with a view and an outdoor amphitheater hosting nightly (except Sunday) summer shows from the Northern Sky Theater company. The purity and peacefulness of the park is incredibly cathartic and worth the trip in and of itself.

Another lovely state park, Whitefish Dunes (3275 Clark Lake Road, Sturgeon Bay), is located on the Lake Michigan side of the peninsula. The park doesn’t offer camping, but does have some beautiful trails and a swimming beach that, if the wind is right, can get some pretty good-sized waves. Newport State Park (475 County Road Highway NP, Ellison Bay) at the tip of the peninsula offers a more rustic camping experience. Campers must park in a lot and carry in their supplies. That said, Newport has beautiful hiking trails and is quite popular with backpackers.

For those who prefer a little less interaction with nature, Door County has many comfortable hotels, B&Bs and rental cottages. With a little bit of research, you’ll be able to find lodgings to accommodate your particular needs.

If you are going to be staying someplace without a kitchen—or you just don’t like to cook while on vacation—finding great dining won’t be a problem. Be forewarned, fast food fans may want to stay closer to Sturgeon Bay, because the towns further up the peninsula don’t have fast food chains. Instead, you’ll be able to get a tasty burger and shake at Wilson’s Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor (9990 Water St., Ephraim). Wilson’s is a Door County landmark around since 1906 and instantly identifiable by its red-and-white striped awning. Or, if you are looking for pizza, try Wild Tomato Wood-Fired Pizza and Grille (4023 WI-42, Fish Creek), serving up locally sourced, sustainable foods in the form of amazing and creative pizzas, burgers and salads. For delicious deli sandwiches, soups and outstanding bakery, visit the Door County Bakery (10048 WI-57, Sister Bay). While there, be sure to pick up some of their incredible Corsica Loaf, a freshly baked French bread infused with olive oil and sold by the pound.

No trip to Door County would be complete without a stop at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik (10698 N. Bay Shore Drive, Sister Bay). Another landmark stop, Al Johnson’s is almost as well known for their Swedish pancakes and meatballs as they are for the goats that live on the restaurant’s sod roof.

Another “must eat” landmark place, The White Gull Inn (4225 Main St., Fish Creek), offers lovely lodgings in their historic building, but the food is simply outstanding. Every meal at The White Gull is special. Everything from the breakfast menu, which features an award-winning stuffed cherry French toast to the spectacular traditional Door County fish boil demonstrates the quality and care The White Gull’s kitchen puts into each dish.

Several small breweries, distilleries and wineries call Door County home. Most offer tours and/or tastings, but some require reservations so it’s best to call ahead to learn the specifics of their hours. One safe bet is the Door Peninsula Winery (5806 Highway 42, Carlsville). Billed as Door County’s original winery, they do a solid tour and tasting. Also, the Door County Distillery is located on the same property, so you can visit two places in one stop. Another option, which can be a lot of fun, is to take a wine tour via the Door County Trolley (8030 WI-42, Egg Harbor). They handle the arrangements, driving and include lunch as part of the tour package—you just sit back and relax.

Wherever you stay and whatever you choose to do in Door County, it’s truly a great place to visit. Remember, Door County is there all year round and each season has its own highlights. Visit in summer for sure, but plan to return for the magnificent autumn colors, the peaceful quiet of a winter stay or the promise of the spring cherry blossoms.

For more information about Door County, visit doorcounty.com.