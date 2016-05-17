Destination Ozaukee County

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile Interurban Trail) or drive apart. Wisconsin’s majestic east coast county promises rural charm, captivating historical sites and gorgeous views of Lake Michigan.

Here is just one day-trip suggestion from a life-long Ozaukee County resident, though it’s safe to say that any way you mix and match activities (listed here or not) will make for a great getaway.

Start early with your favorite morning pick-me-up at Thiensville’s Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters (192 S. Main St.). This local, family owned coffee shop housed in a 1830s cobbler’s cottage on the Milwaukee River offers hot java, steamers, tea and smoothies as well as a breakfast menu and delicious artisan muffins, scones, bars and treats. Relax and let your worries melt away, because many of rural Ozaukee’s small shops don’t open until 10 or 11 a.m.

Next is a 10-minute drive north to Cedarburg’s Downtown district, filled with more than 100 registered historic buildings that offer varied shopping and dining opportunities. Take a stroll back in time on the beautifully latticed Covered Bridge, one of the last remaining in Wisconsin. Then head over to the restored 1845 woolen mill now known as The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement (N70 W6340 Bridge Road), which boasts a collection of 30 unique businesses, galleries, restaurants and the award-winning Cedar Creek Winery. I recommend visiting Cedar Creek Trading Post for its retro candy and delectable fudge. It’s also worth taking the 45-minute Cedar Creek Winery tour, but if wine’s not your thing, take a two-minute drive to the microbrewery Silver Creek Brewing Company located in an 1855 Greek Revival grist mill. They offer four year-round brews and four seasonals, plus the crowd-pleasing Classic Blonde Root Beer. Top off your time in Cedarburg at The Gem Shop, a lapidary just down the road from the Settlement with incredible archeological and geological finds.

Grafton is the next destination and I suggest hitting up Flipside Café & Grill (2074 Washington St.) for lunch. This great American diner has good service and a large menu bound to please any craving. Five minutes away is the 73-acre Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve (511 High Bluff Drive), a half-mile of 100-foot bluffs with staircases and bridges nestled within the breathtaking wooded coastland. In summer, immense trees, fragrant native flowers, birdsong and the soothing lapping of water envelop you in a natural paradise. You’re likely to see deer and green herons.

Picturesque Port Washington is awaiting your visit. A 10-minute drive north will bring you to a village complete with specialty mom-and-pop storefronts, bustling marina and 1935 art deco lighthouse. For an authentic lakeside meal, enjoy Newport Shores’ (407 E. Jackson St.) gorgeous view, fresh local fish and excellent seafood. Sit outside on the patio, try the lake perch and save room for the fresh-made desserts. After dinner, walk the marina over to Coal Dock Park (directly across from the lighthouse), a wonderfully calming place to settle after the day. Or head up to Upper Lake Park—better known as The Bluff to locals—for a magnificent bird’s eye view of vibrant sunset pastels against the boat-speckled waterline.

For more information about Ozaukee County, visit co.ozaukee.wi.us.