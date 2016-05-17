Destination Racine

Although relatively unexplored by many Milwaukeeans, Racine boasts an array of worthwhile events and attractions throughout the year. However, summer is undisputedly the best time of year to visit our neighbor to the south. The Fourth of July celebration, North Beach, ethnic and church festivals and the locally famous First Fridays are all reminiscent of Milwaukee’s claims to fame, but carry a distinctive small-city charm. The following are among the standout happenings that make summers in Racine so special.

First Fridays

Racine’s Downtown is a collection of unique bars, restaurants, museums and storefronts. On the first Friday of every month from April through December they keep the doors open late while the city gathers to celebrate the best of what Racine has to offer. More than 40 locally owned and operated businesses come together to make this monthly event happen.

The Fourth of July

The amount of time and energy spent on our nation’s birthday in Racine borders on unjustifiable for a city of their size, but ask any resident or visitor on Independence Day and they will tell you it’s well worth it. The celebration begins with the Fourth Fest Parade, which commences in front of the intersection of Goold and North Main streets and travels south about 2.6 miles to the Golden Rondelle Theater. In 2008, USA Today named it as one of the top 10 Fourth of July parades in the nation. In between the cavalcade and the fireworks later that night, Racine’s residents attend barbecues and backyard parties throughout the city. As the night falls, citizens make their way down to North Beach for the fireworks show. The pyrotechnics light up the sky for around 20 minutes as hundreds look on.

Ethnic/Church Festivals

Much like Milwaukee, on any given weekend you will be able to find one or more festivals going on around Racine. There is the ever-popular Italian Fest that fills up Festival Park (5 Fifth St.) for three days in July, Armenian Fest on the same site in August and smaller church festivals that feature carnival rides, music and beer at Roman Catholic churches around town. What all of these festivals have in common is the ability to bring a small city together for a few days to celebrate a specific part of Racine’s diverse ethnic makeup or religious history in an accessible way.

North Beach

Racine’s lakefront boasts nearly all of the amenities of Milwaukee’s. The Beachside Oasis (100 Kewaunee St.) provides Racine beachgoers with a place to buy beer and snacks and features local bands playing small concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On any given summer day you can find children building sandcastles, adults laying out for a suntan and people taking boats and jet skis out for a cruise. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights you can find volleyball players competing in one of the league matches that are held at North Beach. A usable beach is something that sets a city apart, and Racine puts theirs to good use.

For more information about Racine, visit cityofracine.org.