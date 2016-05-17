Destination Walworth County

Walworth County is home to one of the nation’s premier resort destinations, Lake Geneva, and offers a captivating array of opportunities both on and off the water. This picturesque portion of southern Wisconsin is most notable for its incredible vistas of stately mansions circling the shores of Geneva Lake and its myriad array of whimsical Downtown restaurants and boutiques. The uncommon topography and natural beauty of this portion of the state is the quintessential backdrop for enjoying nature. From traditional and trending water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding to zip lining above tree-canopied landscapes, daytrippers can experience the wonders of the summer season throughout Walworth County.

Nestled on the western shore of Geneva Lake in the quaint Village of Fontana, paddling enthusiasts will find Fontana Paddle (454 Lake St.), a kayak and paddleboard rental and lesson facility with an owner who’s happy to share her vast knowledge of the surrounding area. With an easy “into the water” entry ramp, even first-time paddlers will find the lake breezes and soft currents soothing and tranquil. Be aware when planning your visit that Geneva Lake carries quite a bit of boat traffic and rental hours for kayaks and paddleboards vary during the high season by weekday versus weekend water access. On your way out of Fontana, be sure to stop by the cozy and eclectic Coffee Mill (441 Mill St.) for a hot mug of strongly brewed and Milwaukee-made Anodyne coffee or one of their many specialty drinks.

On the outskirts of Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva Canopy Tour Company (N3219 County Road H) offers eight different zipline adventures in addition to both low and high ropes challenge courses and teambuilding activities. Staffed by a friendly crew of outdoor enthusiasts, LGCT is a perfect daytrip destination for families, couples and corporations alike. If you find yourself yearning for yet more adventure, check out their nine miles of hiking trails and bicycling routes that wind and weave through both farmland and forested areas.

North of Lake Geneva in East Troy, The Michael Fields Agricultural Institute (W2493 County Road ES) boasts approximately 275 acres of farmland and a wide variety of year-round educational programs for small farmers, backyard apiarists and sustainability-minded city folks. With ongoing workshops ranging from beginning beekeeping to cover crops, the institute also houses a four-acre organic and biodynamic teaching farm geared toward growing young gardeners of the future. This June, the MFAI will host a “Reading In The Garden” walk led by a Wisconsin food author, complete with organic appetizers and wine pairings.

For those who wish to round out their trip south with a traditional day of pampering and window shopping, head back to the heart of tourist-friendly Lake Geneva to indulge in miles of elegant art galleries, quirky antique shops and chic boutiques. Even urbanites can find their way to the water and there is no better way to see Lake Geneva than aboard a scenic boat tour or private charter on Lake Geneva Cruise Line. Spend hours exploring their quaint Downtown and discover local home furnishing shops brimming with eclectic finds located right next to cutting-edge clothing stores and savory restaurants specializing in everything from fresh seafood to sushi and small plates.

However you decide to spend your time in Walworth County, you will be able to select from opportunities steeped in interesting Wisconsin history (shipwrecks on the bottom of Geneva Lake!) as well as cutting-edge entertainment in the form of water sports, equestrian trails, culinary delights (at least 70 different restaurants in Lake Geneva alone) and much more.

For more information about Walworth County, visit co.walworth.wi.us.