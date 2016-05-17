Destination Washington County

Washington County is just around the bend—West Bend, to name one city located there. What’s waiting there besides Slinger Speedway? Why there is…

Holy Hill

One does not have to be overtly religious to appreciate the quiet beauty of Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus. The best time to get there is mid-afternoon after the crowds have dispersed. Even a segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail runs through the property. There’s also that wonderful incense that they burn in the basilica. Plenty of places to picnic are available and special events are held throughout the year.

Glacier Hills County Park

If Holy Hill isn’t enough hiking for you, head on over to Glacier Hills County Park (1664 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus), which offers five trails of varying lengths and quietude. One of the paths leads down to Friess Lake. The four shelters are popular to rent out for wedding parties. This was a primo spot to view the Blood Moon last year.

Wally & Bee’s Last Stop Resort

Try Wally & Bee’s (1571 Lake Drive, Hubertus) for a great way to while away a sunny Sunday afternoon. Rent a fishing boat from the friendly bar staff for $10 and row out on Friess Lake.

Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Surely you’ve worked up an appetite by now, if you didn’t indulge at the little Holy Hill Café earlier. Run, don’t walk, to Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 Hwy 167, Hubertus. This homey joint takes bar food to the next level. The homemade sangria is delightful and the sauces are whipped up from scratch, too.

Johnny Manhattan’s

Still hungry? The supper club Johnny Manhattan’s (3718 Hubertus Road, Hubertus) is a fun stop with specialty cocktails that are as inviting as the service and atmosphere.

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Another must-visit is the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. MOWA houses an impressive collection of both historic and contemporary works and is ranked as one of the top U.S. museums for regional art.

Shalom Wildlife Zoo

An internationally recognized wildlife refuge, the Shalom Wildlife Zoo (1901 Shalom Drive, West Bend) has 100 acres to play on for wolves, raccoon, fox, bison, deer, elk, wild sheep, cougar and bears.

For more information about Washington County, visit co.washington.wi.us.