Milwaukee's Summer Festival Guide

MAY

Bay View Art in the Park

May-Sept.

Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

bvartinthepark.com

This artisan market—taking place every second Saturday during the summer—features works in photography, painting, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more, as well as artist workshops, children’s demonstrations, live music and food.

Falls Memorial Fest

May 27

Menomonee Falls Historic Village Centre

Downtown Menomonee Falls

262-251-8797

menomoneefallsdowntown.org

The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and an “Art on the Walk” featuring local artists are planned—along with food, beer and bands.

JUNE

SummerStage

June-Sept.

Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak Unit

W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield

262-337-1560

summerstageofdelafield.org

This stage under the stars at Lapham Peak in Delafield hosts music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on select weekends all summer long.

Jazz in the Park

June 1-Aug. 31

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

414-271-1416

easttown.com

This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Extra Crispy Brass Band, Legends of Milwaukee Jazz, The Blues Disciples, Bastille Days, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and many more.

Bay View Jazz Fest

June 2

mkejazzvision.org

This free event at various locations in the Bay View community celebrates the flavor of the neighborhood through showcasing Milwaukee’s finest jazz musicians, arts, crafts and local businesses. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2017 edition will feature multiple jazz groups in a variety of club settings.

Bay View Gallery Night

June 2

bvgn.org

Made in Milwaukee presents a new installment of this celebration of local art, music, business and community at sites throughout Bay View. The list of participating businesses is enormous, and hundreds of local musicians and artists will be showcased.

Historic Mitchell Street Sun Fair

June 2-4

Mitchell Street (between Seventh and 11th streets)

mitchellstreet.com

One of Milwaukee’s most historic neighborhoods celebrates with a free, family oriented street festival that runs 4-10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday with carnival rides, music, food, drink and the participation of Mitchell Street merchants and businesses.

Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest

June 3

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

414-422-9235

milwaukeescottishfest.com

Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands, including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans.

Beer Barons World of Beer Festival

June 3

Schwabenhof Pavilion

N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls

wobfest.com

This festival “by beer nuts, for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.

Brady Street Art Walk

June 3

Brady Street

414-272-3978

bradystreet.org

The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery and traditional felting. Shop sidewalk sales along with food and drink deals in local restaurants are featured. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists.

Eat & Greet on the Street

June 3

Village of Brown Deer

414-371-3000

browndeerwi.org

From 12-9 p.m., this village street party offers chicken dinners, Italian sausage and spicy Italian beef, grilled Mexican corn, tapas, pulled pork, burgers, brats and beer. The Brown Deer High School Pep Band, Jazz Whispering, Indian Dancing, Extra Crispy Brass Band, Big Spoon and others will provide entertainment. Highlights include an inflatable obstacle course, a Summerfest ticket giveaway, games, an educational exhibit by Schlitz Audubon and a fire truck display from the North Shore Fire Department.

Grandioso! A Multicultural Arts Celebration

June 3

8365 N. 76th St. (76th Street and Dean Road)

414-736-2891

granvillebusiness.org

This new outdoor arts festival will offer reggae music, blues, jazz, choral music, dance and spoken word performance from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. to celebrate and showcase the Granville neighborhood’s rich diversity. Vendors, spirits and food trucks will round out the event.

Old Falls Village Days

June 3-4

Old Falls Village Museum -- Pilgrim Road and Hwy. Q, Menomonee Falls

262-250-3901

oldfallsdays.com

The historical museum’s outdoor grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. Tour the newly dedicated Steichen House, family home of great American photographer Edward Steichen located on the grounds. Enjoy antique motorcycles on Saturday and a classic car show and quilt display on Sunday.

UPAF Ride for the Arts

June 4

Downtown Milwaukee

414-276-RIDE

events.upaf.org

Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from routes from five to 70 miles long that begin and end at the Summerfest grounds. Routes tour through Milwaukee’s historic neighborhoods, parks and along the sparkling lakefront. Celebrate at the finish line party complete with food and live entertainment. Miller Lite sponsors this year’s ride.

Chill on the Hill

June 6-Aug. 29

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

bayviewneighborhood.org

The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights from June through August.

Florentine Opera at Colectivo Cafes

June 8-July 27

Various Colectivo locations

http://colectivocoffee.com/florentine-opera-colectivo-cafes-2017-summer-schedule/

Colectivo Coffee will host their 14th annual Florentine summer concert series on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this summer at Colectivo cafes. Arias and ensembles will be presented by Florentine Opera Company singers.

PrideFest

June 9-11

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-272-3378

pridefest.com

Celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and community, this three-day event features local merchants and food vendors that are LGBTQ-friendly, engaging national and local performers, and a pageant. This year’s headliners include Betty Who, Steve Grand and 10,000 Maniacs.

Rockerbox Motofest

June 9-11

Road America

N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth

800-365-7223

rockerbox.us

This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer.

Grecian Fest

June 9-11

Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

414-778-1555

stsconstantinehelenwi.org

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancing, music, artifacts, jewelry and art at the 49th annual Grecian Fest in Wauwatosa. Children’s games are also featured.

Okauchee Lions Days Feast and Festival

June 9-11

Okauchee Lions Park, N49 W34400 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee

This is year two of the Okauchee Lions Club’s three-day festival of carnival events, live music, baseball, barbecue and eats from area restaurants to raise funds for the park and local charities.

Monument Square Art Festival

June 10-11

Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine

262-358-0922

monumentsquareartfest.com

In Downtown Racine, 70 artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media during one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs. The festival again includes the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition throughout Saturday featuring regional chalk artists working on four-by-four-foot Masonite panels along the street, interacting with the public as they work. The finished pieces will be displayed and awards presented on Sunday.

Locust Street Festival of Music and Art

June 11

East Locust Street (between Holton Street and Humboldt Avenue)

414-899-2302

locuststreetfestival.org

One of the city’s longest-running street parties, the annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with the traditional 1.8-mile Riverwest Beer Run/Walk with four beer stops. More than 30 bands will perform on six outdoor stages. You’ll find more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, Milwaukee Public Theatre’s popular drum circle, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

River Rhythms

June 14-Aug. 30

Pere Marquette Park

950 N. Old World Third St.

westown.org

The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson, Brother, Reverend Raven, Chicken Wire Empire and more.

Música del Lago

June 15-August 24

Colectivo Coffee, 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

http://colectivocoffee.com/musica-del-lago-2017-season-lineup/

Colectivo Coffee and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at UW-Milwaukee present the Música del Lago concert series at Colectivo’s lakefront cafe. Now in its thirteenth year, this series highlights some of our city’s finest Latin music groups.

Capuchins’ Run/Walk for the Hungry

June 16

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-374-8841, ext. 41

capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org

Register as a team or individual by June 4 to received free entry to Polish Fest all weekend and support an excellent cause by joining a 5K run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. All proceeds feed the hungry through Capuchin Community Services’ two locations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace food pantries.

HartFest

June 16-17

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

hartfest.com

HartFest offers live music by popular local bands and the Wauwatosa School of Music, along with food, drink and sports at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Metro Jam

June 16-17

Washington Park

S. 12th and Washington streets, Manitowoc

414-852-5718

metrojam.org

Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 39th annual festival features the headlining Garland Jeffreys and more.

Lakefront Festival of Art

June 16-18

Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive

414-224-3856

lfoa.mam.org

Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space.

Polish Fest

June 16-18

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-529-2140

polishfest.org

Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, and then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

June 17

Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale

859-492-9492

wisconsinbeerloversfest.com

Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers.

Good City Fest

June 17

2108 N. Farwell Ave.

414-539-4343

goodcitybrewing.com

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Good City Brewing presents an outdoor craft beer, food and music festival at its East Side brewery and restaurant. Specialty beers—Dr. J IPA (New England Style) and Barrel Aged Detail Porter with Vanilla and Chipotle Peppers—will be released at 10 a.m. Six local bands will entertain drinkers and diners from 2-8:30 p.m.

Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic

June 18

379 W. Main St., Waukesha

414-534-4501

tourofamericasdairyland.com

On day four of the 10-day Tour of America’s Dairyland, professional and amateur cyclists race in the urban heart of Waukesha. This high-energy course features a six-corner Criterium .85 miles in length.

Juneteenth Day

June 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center streets)

414-372-3770

northcotthouse.org

Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the slaves of Texas. The day will feature delicious soul food, kids’ games and live entertainment.

Schlitz Park Criterium Cycling Event

Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk

June 20

W. Pleasant Street just east of N. Second Street

414-534-4501

tourofamericasdairyland.com

With races for professional and amateurs, day six of the Tour of America’s Dairyland kicks off at 11:40 a.m. at Schlitz Park on the Milwaukee River between First and Second streets on W. Pleasant. This is one of the most challenging courses featured on the Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Community VIBES!

June 21-Aug. 16

Brown Deer Village Park, 4920 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer

414-371-3000

browndeerwi.org

The 6-8:30 p.m. Friday evening summer music series in Brown Deer Village Park opens June 21 with The Christopher Project. Generation Z performs July 19, Paper Holland on Aug. 2 and Saturday June Band on Aug. 16.

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

June 22

Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road

414-534-4501

tourofamericasdairyland.com

The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the eighth of 11 races in the 2017 Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going.

Greek Fest

June 23-25

Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis

414-461-9400

annunciationwi.org

The 52nd annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other traditional fare—along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Freeport Music Concerts

June 24, July 22, Aug. 19

430 N. Lake St., Port Washington

414-852-5718

freeportmusic.org

This free monthly concert series in Downtown Port Washington features national and regional entertainers on Saturday evenings from 7-10 p.m. This summer’s lineup includes Freedy Johnston, Bad Bad Hats and Studebaker John with Brett Newski.

Downer Classic

June 24

2608 N. Downer Ave.

414-534-4501

tourofamericasdairyland.com

Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the 10th day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even kids can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

June 24

North Avenue (between Oakland and Prospect avenues)

414-272-5823

theeastside.org

The East Side Business District hosts the 17th-annual celebration of the first day of summer, providing a free showcase of live music acts, visual artists, arts fair, creation stations, East Side chefs, dodgeball and BMX stunt bikes, family friendly activities and more.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

June 24-25

Downtown Cedarburg

888-894-4001

cedarburgfestival.org

Listen to premiere Milwaukee bands, visit the historic Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement and sample all things strawberry: brats, shortcake, pancakes, bubblegum and blush wine. Stroll the Washington Avenue Art Fair of more than 250 Midwestern artists. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning.

Summerfest

June 28-July 2; July 4-9

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-273-2680

summerfest.com

The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention the beer.

JULY

U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront

July 3

Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

414-257-7275

county.milwaukee.gov

The fireworks at Veterans Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls about 9 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots for the hour of “oohs!” and “aahs!”

Live @ Peck Pavilion

July 6-Aug. 26

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

414-273-7121

marcuscenter.org

This year’s program opens July 6-22 with Shakespeare in the Park, Optimist Theatre’s annual professional outdoor production of The Bard; this summer, it’s his Much Ado About Nothing. The remaining free series, sponsored by the Molitor Charitable Trust, begins July 23 with regular Sunday 2 p.m. band concerts; Tuesday noon lunch concerts and 7 p.m. all-city dance competition; and occasional 6:30 p.m. Peck Flicks movie nights with kids’ face painting. It all ends Aug. 26 with Taste of Islands—a 2-10 p.m. celebration of the music, food and culture of the Florida Keys including artists, children’s activities and the Jimmy Buffet nationally touring tribute band, Bluffet.

Wild Ones Weekend

July 8

Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com

Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with the 15th annual Knucklehead Company Reunion’s Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic Motorcycle Field Games.

Bristol Renaissance Faire

July 8-Sept. 4

12550 120th Ave., Kenosha

847-395-7773

http://www.renfair.com/

Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Re-enact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength.

Bastille Days

July 13-16

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

414-271-1416

easttown.com

This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K run/2K walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day. This year marks Bastille Days’ 36th anniversary.

Gathering on the Green

July 14

Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road 128N

262-242-6187

gatheringonthegreen.org

This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities. This summer’s kickoff headliners: Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald.

South Shore Frolics

July 14-16

2900 South Shore Drive, Bay View

southshorefrolics.org

A Milwaukee tradition, these three days of food, drinks and friends celebrates its 68th year in ’17. The weekend begins with a parade through Bay View’s business district and includes annual events such as the Classic Car Show and the Festival of Arts. Every night ends with a display of fireworks. Proceeds serve the needy and the Wisconsin Lions Camp.

Port Fish Day

July 15

Port Washington Lakefront

portfishday.com

Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry” with live music on multiple stages, the “Gigantic Parade,” an arts and crafts fair, walk/run, classic car show, soccer-water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks.

Milwaukee Air & Water Show

July 15-16

Milwaukee Lakefront

www.milwaukeeairshow.com

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron and many other world-class performers to the Milwaukee lakefront July 15-16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The 2017 show will feature a variety of world-class performers, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Aerostars, Firebirds Xtreme, Lucas Oil Airshows and the A-4 Skyhawk.

Festa Italiana

July 21-23

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-223-2808

festaitaliana.com

They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa Italiana. Whether you are actually Italian or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, cultural exhibits, rousing games of bocce and nightly fireworks.

Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest

July 22

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

milwaukeefirkin.com

Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ales, stouts and lagers—including more than 100 craft beers from dozens of Milwaukee breweries as well as guest beers from around the country. The festival features several cask-conditioned ales direct from the barrels (aka, “firkins”), providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago. Collections of beer memorabilia and historic Milwaukee brewery artifacts will be displayed.

Armenian Fest

July 23

St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church

7825 W. Layton Ave.

414-282-1670

armenianfest.com

Sample homemade shish-kabob, grape leaves, baklava and other Mediterranean dishes; listen to live Near Eastern music and check out the Culture Booth representing one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

EAA AirVenture

July 24-30

Wittman Regional Airport, 525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh

920-426-4800

airventure.org

Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of 800,000-plus aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics.

Washington County Fair

July 25-30

Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend

262-677-5060

wcfairpark.com

This annual fair has a main stage act each evening, as well as a carnival, craft exhibits and many other events. This year features performances by Montgomery Gentry, Ann Wilson of Heart and Dustin Lynch.

German Fest

July 28-30

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-464-9444

germanfest.com

The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers a Dachshund Derby Race, live glockenspiel performances, dance groups, an array of music, delicious, stick-to-your-ribs, traditional German food, lots of German beers and wines, activities for the whole family and an overall fun ambiance of Gemütlichkeit!

Milwaukee Brewfest

July 29

1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

414-321-5000

milwaukeebrewfest.com

The lakefront becomes a beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan. It’s held at the Old Coast Guard Pavilion Park.

Brady Street Festival

July 29

Brady Street

414-272-3978

bradystreet.org

The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants from 11 a.m.-midnight. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities and four stages of live entertainment featuring a large variety of acts.

AUGUST

Peninsula Music Festival

Aug. 1-19

Door Community Auditorium, 3926 WI-42, Fish Creek

920-854-4060

musicfestival.com

Lead by conductor Victor Yampolsky, the 65th Peninsula Music Festival will feature nine symphonic concerts showcasing immensely talented musicians performing classical pieces.

Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Aug. 2-6

Lakefront Brewery, Next Act Theatre, Turner Hall

festival.milwaukeecomedy.com

Wisconsin’s largest comedy event boasts appearances by hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada. Daily performances, workshops and special events celebrate the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Each show offers a variety of acts. Michael Ian Black is the closing night headliner with a Turner Hall performance on Sunday.

Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 3-13

Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis

800-884-FAIR

wistatefair.com

Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs!?

Center Street Daze Festival

Aug. 5

E. Center Street

414-502-9545

centerstreetdazefestival.com

This popular Riverwest neighborhood festival brings together favorites like the Riverwest Artists Association’s popular cart race, delicious food vendors, a car show and many musical acts.

Bronzeville Week

Aug. 5-12

Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District

414-286-2994

From Garfield Avenue to Center Street and from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Seventh Street, the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District is a City of Milwaukee initiative inspired by the city’s original Bronzeville neighborhood. This weeklong series of performances and events will again fill the Bronzeville District with music and culture.

Waukesha BluesFest

Aug. 11-12

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Highway 83, Hartland

800-366-1961

waukeshabluesfest.com

Under a large tent on the green, blues musicians gather for a comfortable weekend of music. Headliners this summer include Charlie Musselwhite and Ana Popovic.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Aug. 12

Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

262-853-8018

milwaukeedragonboatfest.org

Colorful boat races highlight this Chinese culture festival complete with splashing oars and pounding drums. Patrons in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park can also view traditional Chinese dances, folk music and martial arts. There are also an opera mask and lantern-making station, Chinese games and a dragon parade.

Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair

Aug. 12-13

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Grounds, 929 N. Water St.

262-894-0038

morninggloryfinecraftfair.com

Enjoy strolling through the city’s premier contemporary fine craft fair along the Milwaukee River Downtown. The fair features 130 fine craft artists exhibiting ceramics, glass, leather, wood, photography, jewelry, fiber, enamel, handmade paper, metal and mixed media.

Irish Fest

Aug. 17-20

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-476-3378

irishfest.com

Visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world. Check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland, or join in a game of hurling or a tug-of-war contest. Enjoy the Irish dancers and find a variety of genres such as Irish traditional, Celtic rock, contemporary Folk, Americana and Bluegrass.

IndiaFest Milwaukee

Aug. 19

​Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

414-243-9397

indiafestmilwaukee.org

Now in its fifth year, IndiaFest will host classical Indian dances, Bollywood fusion dances, a marketplace selling Indian arts, clothes and jewelry, and flavorful Indian cuisine from venders across the city.

Mexican Fiesta

Aug. 25-27

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-383-7066

mexicanfiesta.org

Not that we need an excuse to sip margaritas and devour tostadas, but Mexican Fiesta promises more than just three days of blissful eating and drinking. With traditional dancing, mariachi, meringue and live salsa (music!) and interactive exhibits, this festival is a Milwaukee-area summer highlight.

Wine & Vine, Etc.

Aug. 26

Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Convent, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis

414-744-1160

winenvineosf.com

Numerous local restaurants and vendors let you sample their wine, beer, coffee, tea and food as you relax on the convent grounds. Proceeds will help refurbish the historic Grape Arbor and surrounding green space. The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have teamed with Groppi’s Food Market to host this ninth-annual tasting event.

Walk for Wishes

Aug. 26

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

262-781-4445

walkforwishes.com

Do your body a favor and grab your friends, family and coworkers for the Walk for Wishes. The proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

Aug. 26-27

Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds

414-436-5302

mkefringe.com

Now in its second year, this regional festival is a banquet of performance and visual art. Many of the region’s best and most adventurous theater, music, dance, performance and visual artists will fill the Marcus Center’s indoor and outdoor stages and grounds with signature works in a festival atmosphere.

SEPTEMBER

Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show

Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com

All things customized; all things Harley-Davidson. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. This extravaganza runs in connection with the Milwaukee Rally.

Labor Day Weekend Milwaukee Rally

Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Harley-Davidson Museum and various locations

877-436-8738

harley-davidson.com

Take a ride on the wild side at the largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest in the city where Harley-Davidson reigns, featuring lots of activities for the bike enthusiast and die-hard moto fan.

Paramount Blues Festival

Sept. 1-3

Coal Dock Park, 190 S. Wisconsin St., Port Washington

262-208-6288

paramountmusic.org

Once the center of the blues-recording universe, the Paramount Music Association hosts the 12th-annual Paramount Blues Festival at Coal Dock Park. A reasonably priced two-day admission ticket gets you scores of local and national blues acts. It is also Paramount Records 100th Anniversary!

Third Ward Art Festival

Sept. 2-3

Broadway between St. Paul and Menomonee streets

847-926-4300

historicthirdward.org

This annual art festival fills the streets of Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward with music, food and artist booths in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 140 juried artists will be featured this year, with 36 hailing from Wisconsin.

Laborfest Milwaukee

Sept. 4

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

milwaukeelabor.org

In celebration of Labor Day, this festival presented by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council will feature live music, food and family fun. Admittance is free to all patrons.

Tosafest

Sept. 8-9

7615 W. State St., Wauwatosa

tosafest.org

Now in its 38th year, Tosafest is a community festival with three stages of music, art, great food and children’s activities.

Oktoberfest

Sept 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30, Oct. 6-7

Heidelberg Park

700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale

414-236-7000

oktoberfest-milwaukee.com

This is the oldest authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest in the Midwest. The Bavarian Bierhaus invites you to this German festival of singing, dancing and eating where traditional German food such as spanferkel and rollbraten are there to be enjoyed.

Lake Country Oktober Fest

Sept. 8-10

Okauchee Lions Park, N49 W34400 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee

The Okauchee Lions Club presents German bands, German food, beer tapping, children’s activities, contests and a market place with area merchandize. Profits go to regional and national charities.

Indian Summer Festival

Sept. 8-10

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-604-1000

indiansummer.org

Celebrating the Great Lakes Indian Communities, this is the largest Native American festival of its kind in the country. The weekend-long Contest Pow Wow is the heart of it. Listen to a traditional storyteller and some of the best musicians in the country, visit a Native village, take in a game of lacrosse, sample indigenous foods and enjoy the riches of Native cultures—both past and present.

Briggs and Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Sept. 16

12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park

414-266-1520

Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is an 8k run (or 3- or 5-mile walk) benefitting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event continues to draw between 13,000-16,000 participants each year and remains one of the largest run and walk fundraising events in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Brew Fest

Sept. 16

Racine Zoological Gardens, 200 Goold St., Racine

262-636-9312

greatlakesbrewfest.com

Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps.

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

Sept. 16-17

Downtown Cedarburg

262-377-3891

cedarburgfestival.org

Sample food and wine (much of it made locally) as you enjoy family activities and live music. Join the grape stomp, enjoy hayrides and listen to live rock, bluegrass and folk music.

Maker Faire Milwaukee

Sept. 23-24

Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis

makerfairemilwaukee.com

This free regional event is produced by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Milwaukee Makerspace and is presented in collaboration with MAKE magazine. Maker Faire Milwaukee aims to inspire, inform, connect and entertain in a family friendly gathering that highlights the do-it-yourself spirit of our community and celebrates innovation in technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and more.

