Shepherd Express 2016 Summer Guide

MAY

Bay View Art in the Park

May 14-Sept. 10

Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

bvartinthepark.com

This artisan market—taking place every second Saturday during the summer—features works in photography, painting, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more, as well as artist workshops, children’s demonstrations, live music and food.

Falls Memorial Fest

May 28

Menomonee Falls Historic Village Centre

Downtown Menomonee Falls

262-251-8797

menomoneefallsdowntown.com

The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and an “Art on the Walk” featuring local artists are planned—along with food, beer and bands.

JUNE

SummerStage

June-September

Kettle Moraine State Forest, Lapham Peak Unit

W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield

262-337-1560

summerstageofdelafield.org

This stage under the stars at Lapham Peak in Delafield hosts music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on select weekends all summer long.

Jazz in the Park

June 2-Sept. 1

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

414-271-1416

easttown.com

This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Milwaukee Soul, In Black N White, Leftover Cuties, The Jimmys and the Charles Walker Band.

Bay View Jazz Fest

June 3

mkejazzvision.org

This free event at various locations in the Bay View community celebrates the flavor of the neighborhood through showcasing Milwaukee’s finest jazz musicians, arts, crafts and local businesses. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2016 edition will feature multiple jazz groups in a variety of club settings.

Bay View Gallery Night

June 3

bvgn.org

Made in Milwaukee presents a new installment of this celebration of local art, music, business and community at sites throughout Bay View. The list of participating businesses is enormous, and hundreds of local musicians and artists will be showcased.

Historic Mitchell Street Sun Fair

June 3-5

Mitchell Street (between Seventh and 11th streets)

mitchellstreet.com

One of Milwaukee’s most historic neighborhoods celebrates with a free, family oriented street festival that runs 4-10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday with carnival rides, music, food, drink and the participation of Mitchell Street merchants and businesses.

Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest

June 4

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

414-422-9235

milwaukeescottishfest.com

Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands, including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans.

Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival

June 4

Schwabenhof Pavilion

N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls

wobfest.com

This festival “by beer nuts, for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.

Brady Street Art Walk

June 4

Brady Street

414-272-3978

bradystreet.org

The bustle of Brady Street heats up with nearly 30 merchants hosting artists in media from painting and sketching to chalk drawing, pottery and traditional felting. Shop sidewalk sales along with food and drink deals in local restaurants are featured. Visit the website for a list of participating businesses and artists.

Eat & Greet on the Street

June 4

Village of Brown Deer

414-371-3000

browndeerwi.org

From 3-11 p.m., this village street party offers chicken and rib dinners, Italian sausage and spicy Italian beef, grilled Mexican corn, jambalaya, bread pudding, burgers, brats and beer. Music is provided by the Brown Deer High School Marching Band and Drum Line, Buddy Love, The Verdict and Tweed Funk. Other highlights include an inflatable obstacle course, games, sports, an educational exhibit by Schlitz Audubon and a chance to extinguish your own fire under the supervision of the North Shore Fire Department.

UPAF Ride for the Arts

June 5

Downtown Milwaukee

414-276-RIDE

events.upaf.org

Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from 10-, 25-, 45- and 70-mile routes that begin and end at the Summerfest grounds. Routes tour through Milwaukee’s historic neighborhoods, parks and along the sparkling lakefront. Celebrate at the finish line party complete with food and live entertainment. This year’s ride is sponsored by Miller Lite.

Chill on the Hill

June 7-Aug. 30

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

bayviewneighborhood.org

The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights from June to August.

River Rhythms

June 8-Aug. 31

Pere Marquette Park

950 N. Old World Third St.

westown.org

The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include Shonn Hinton & ShotGun, Soul Low, The Rad Trads, Dave McElroy and more.

PrideFest

June 10-12

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-272-3378

pridefest.com

Celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and community, this three-day event features local LGBT-friendly merchants and food vendors, engaging national and local performers and a pageant. This year’s headliners include Sarah Silverman, Deborah Cox, Blondie and Milwaukee’s very own GGOOLLDD.

Rockerbox Motofest

June 10-12

Road America

N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth

800-365-7223

rockerbox.us

This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer.

Grecian Fest

June 10-12

Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

414-778-1555

stsconstantinehelenwi.org

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, dancing, music, artifacts, jewelry and art at the 48th annual Grecian Fest in Wauwatosa. Children’s games are also featured.

Monument Square Art Festival

June 11-12

Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine

262-358-0922

monumentsquareartfest.com

In Downtown Racine, 70 artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media during one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art fairs. New this year is the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition on Saturday, in which 24 artists working on Masonite panels will create original chalk artworks, interacting with the public as they work. Awards will be presented on Sunday.

Locust Street Festival of Music and Art

June 12

E. Locust Street (between Holton and Humboldt)

414-899-2302

locuststreetfestival.org

One of the city’s longest-running street parties, the annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with the traditional 1.8-mile Riverwest Beer Run/Walk with four beer stops. More than 30 bands will perform on six outdoor stages. You’ll find more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, Milwaukee Public Theatre’s popular drum circle, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community VIBES!

June 15-Aug. 17

Brown Deer Village Park, 4920 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer

414-371-3000

browndeerwi.org

The 6-8:30 p.m. Friday evening summer music series in Brown Deer Village Park opens June 15 with Generation Z. The Eddie Butts Band performs July 20, The Cheap Shots on July 27 and Kojo on Aug. 17.

Capuchins’ Run/Walk for the Hungry

June 17

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-374-8841, ext. 41

capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org

Receive free entry to Polish Fest and support a good cause by participating in a 5K run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. Register as a team or individual. Proceeds benefit the St. Ben’s and House of Peace food pantries.

HartFest

June 17-18

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

hartfest.com

HartFest offers live music, food, drink and sports at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. Bands this year include The Now, The LoveMonkeys and Pat McCurdy.

Metro Jam

June 17-18

Washington Park

S. 12th and Washington streets, Manitowoc

414-852-5718

metrojam.org

Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 38th annual festival features the headlining Pat Travers Band, Joe 2.0 and more.

Lakefront Festival of Art

June 17-19

Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive

414-224-3856

lfoa.mam.org

Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space.

Polish Fest

June 17-19

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-529-2140

polishfest.org

Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

June 18

Bayshore Town Center, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale

859-492-9492

wisconsinbeerloversfest.com

Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers.

Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic

June 19

379 W. Main St., Waukesha

414-943-6927

tourofamericasdairyland.com

On day three of the 10-day Tour of America’s Dairyland, professional and amateur cyclists race in the urban heart of Waukesha. This high-energy course features a six-corner Criterium .85 miles in length.

Juneteenth Day

June 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center streets)

414-372-3770

northcotthouse.org

Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the slaves of Texas. The day will feature delicious soul food, kids’ games and live entertainment.

Schlitz Park Criterium Cycling Event

Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk

June 21

Just east of N. Second Street on W. Pleasant Street

414-943-6927

tourofamericasdairyland.com

With races for professional and amateurs, day five of the Tour of America’s Dairyland kicks off at 11:40 a.m. at Schlitz Park on the Milwaukee River at N. First and W. Pleasant streets. This is one of the most challenging courses featured on the Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

June 23

Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road

414-943-6927

tourofamericasdairyland.com

The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the seventh of 10 races in the 2016 Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going.

Greek Fest

June 24-26

Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis

414-461-9400

annunciationwi.org

The 51st annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other traditional fare—along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Freeport Music Concerts

June 24, July 22, Aug. 19

430 N. Lake St., Port Washington

414-852-5718

freeportmusic.org

This free live concert series in Downtown Port Washington features a lineup of national and regional entertainers. Each evening runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Downer Classic

June 25

2608 N. Downer Ave.

414-943-6927

tourofamericasdairyland.com

Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the ninth day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even kids can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

June 25

North Avenue (between Oakland and Prospect avenues)

414-272-5823

theeastside.org

The East Side Business District hosts the 16th annual celebration of the first day of summer, providing a free showcase of live music acts, visual artists, arts fair, creation stations, East Side chefs, dodgeball and BMX stunt bikes, family friendly activities and more.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

June 25-26

Downtown Cedarburg

888-894-4001

cedarburgfestival.org

Listen to live music as you sample all things strawberry including strawberry brats, shortcake and wine. Stroll through the Washington Avenue Art Fair, featuring more than 250 local and Midwest artists. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K run/walk on Saturday morning.

Summerfest

June 29-July 3; July 5-10

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-273-2680

summerfest.com

The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention beer.

JULY

U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront

July 3

Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

414-257-7275

county.milwaukee.gov

The fireworks at Veterans Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls about 9 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots for the hour of “oohs!” and “aahs!