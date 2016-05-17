Welcome to Summer

Milwaukee is still the City of Festivals with new ones popping up every year. As in past years, the Shepherd Express ’ annual Summer Guide features a comprehensive calendar of Milwaukee festivals, arranged chronologically and with descriptions of each event.

With so much happening in town, Milwaukeeans might feel little reason to leave during the summer months. However, our city sits amid some of the region’s most beautiful natural terrain (just ask Illinois residents why they travel north so often) and short day trips or overnighters can be a refreshing way to see different sights and sounds without the fuss and bother of an extended journey. Southeast Wisconsin offers rolling countryside and farm fields, shorelines and winding county trunks.

Our advice: Get off the Interstate and head down our state highways for a more intimate encounter with the land and its people. The towns and cities near Milwaukee afford their own attractions, including restaurants, museums, parks, locally owned boutiques, landmark architecture and historic sites. Once you get started taking daytrips through Southeastern Wisconsin, you’ll find that there is almost too much to see in one summer season.

David Luhrssen

Summer Guide Editor

John Schneider

Assistant Summer Guide Editor