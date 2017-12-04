Take a First Look at the New Third Ward Shake Shack

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Ahead of its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Shake Shack held a “Friends and Family” soft opening on Monday.

Customers filled the Third Ward fast-casual restaurant located on the corner of Water and Buffalo streets, and picked from a full menu of burgers, shakes, fries, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and more.

Shake Shack started in New York City in 2004 as a food cart in Madison Square Park. Since then it has expanded to more than 130 locations across the nation.

