Take the Local Holiday Shopping Pledge

Prizes

Members of Our Milwaukee, a local business alliance, have donated the following items for our winners:

A.J. Ugent Furs and Fashions: Black leather gloves with black rabbit fur trim

Beans and Barley: $25 gift cards

Brewery Credit Union: $100 gift certificate

Celebrate Milwaukee: $20 gift certificates

Chartreuse: $25 gift certificates

Circore Business Solutions: gift certificates for 1040 tax services

Comet Café: $25 gift certificates

The Establishment: $20 gift certificates

Izumi's: $20 gift certificates

Loop Yarn Shop: gift certificates for classes at the shop

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater: free tickets

Outpost Natural Foods: $25 gift certificates

Sprecher Brewery Co.: $10 gift cards

Stan's Fit For Your Feet: $25 gift certificates

Rules

Sign up once and you'll be eligible to win great prizes throughout the month. One to three winners will be randomly selected daily between Dec. 1 and Dec. 24. The number of winners will depend on the number of available prizes. Sorry-no exchanges. We will contact winners via email or phone.

And even if you don't win any prizes, please remember to shop locally this holiday season and support the locally owned businesses that make Milwaukee great.

CLICK HERE to make your promise and enter to win!!

-The Shepherd Express