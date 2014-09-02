Taqueria Buenavista Expands

Taqueria Buenavista recently opened at 3447 W. Forest Home Ave. They also operate a location at 60th and Burnham, as well as a popular food truck. This is the first full service restaurant and bar for the company. While the restaurant is open, the liquor license is still waiting to be approved. Once it is, they plan to offer a full bar.

The building was previously home to a succession of other Mexican restaurants, most recently Taqueria La Terraza. The interior of the building has been remodeled with a long bar and new booths. The menu is very similar to their counter service location, with tacos, enchiladas, sopes and other dinner platters ($8.25 and up), steak and shrimp specialties ($8.75 and up), and breakfast items ($5.50 and up). Fans of their other locations will be pleased to know they will be serving their popular “grandma sauce” salsa at the new location.