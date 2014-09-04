Taste of Ireland at Turner Hall

× Expand Turner Hall

Celebrate halfway to St. Patrick's Day at Taste of Ireland on Sept. 18. The charitable event at Turner Hall is being organized by Milwaukee's Ancient Order of Hibernians and will include food tasting and Irish entertainment from 5:30 until midnight. All proceeds from the $25 tickets will go to Catholic schools in Milwaukee: Saint Rose, Notre Dame Schools of Milwaukee and Nativity Jesuit Middle School.

Tickets include unlimited food tasting from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Nine restaurants from around the Milwaukee area will be competing for the best Irish stew, along with a dish of their choosing. Participating restaurants include County Clare, Mo's, Mulligan's, Slim McGinn's, Burke's Irish Castle, McGillicuddy's, O'Donoghue's, O'Sullivan's and The Irish Pub. Entertainment will be provided by Boega's Niamh Dunne, Ian Gould, Tallymore and the Belgian Academy of Irish Dance.