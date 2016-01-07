Taste Of The Ward Comes To The Skylight Music Theatre

Photo Courtesy of Skylight Music Theatre

The Skylight Music Theatre will play host to the Taste of the Ward culinary event on Thursday Jan. 14. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Billing itself as “a one-of-a-kind culinary event”, some of Milwaukee’s top restaurants will come together to benefit the historic theatre.

Enjoy complimentary small plates, drink specials, raffles and a contest between participating restaurants.

Current vendors include: Braise, Clock Shadow Creamery, Cubanitas, Great Lakes Distillery, Indulge, Meraki, Milwaukee Ale House, Morel and Purple Door Ice Cream.

Ticket options include $60 VIP tickets, $45 general admission and $30 young professional (ages 21-39).

