Ten Finalists Named for St. Ann Center Talent Show at Turner Hall Ballroom

×

Turner Hall Ballroom will host an all-star cast on Tuesday,March 1, as the Center Stage Talent Show, a fundraiser for St. Ann Center forIntergenerational Care, comes to the storied venue.

Ten finalists are set to compete in front of a three-judgepanel including Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and television host JohnMcGivern. The acts were selected from dozens of auditions to vie for the $1,000first prize and the $500 Fan Favorite Award determined by the audience.Performers range in age from 6 to 70-plus.

Portia Young, former news personality at WISN-TV, will emceethe event. Joining McGivern as judges will be Joanne Weintraub, a writer andlongtime TV critic for the MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel and 14-year-old singer and youth activist Erica Lofton,last year’s Center Stage winner.

The power-packed lineup includes:

The Midwest Vocal Express , a male a cappella chorus headquartered in Greendale and made up of singers from across Southeast Wisconsin. They ranked 15th in the world of barbershop choruses in a 2015 international contest.

, a male a cappella chorus headquartered in Greendale and made up of singers from across Southeast Wisconsin. They ranked 15th in the world of barbershop choruses in a 2015 international contest. Ella Curran , 17, a Shorewood High School senior with a love for opera and musical theater. She played Sally in Shorewood High’s production of Cabaret and plans to study vocal performance in college.

, 17, a Shorewood High School senior with a love for opera and musical theater. She played Sally in Shorewood High’s production of Cabaret and plans to study vocal performance in college. Warped Dance Company , a semi-professional company dedicated to bringing the relevance and vitality of concert dance to Milwaukee. The company includes a youth company and mentors young dancers interested in a professional dance career.

, a semi-professional company dedicated to bringing the relevance and vitality of concert dance to Milwaukee. The company includes a youth company and mentors young dancers interested in a professional dance career. The Clarinet and Accordion Guys , Rich Regent on clarinet and accordionist John Dudzik tackle everything from Dixieland to jazz to toe-tapping polkas.

, Rich Regent on clarinet and accordionist John Dudzik tackle everything from Dixieland to jazz to toe-tapping polkas. The Meladies , Marquette University’s premier all-female a cappella group. A sisterhood of song, they are among the elite groups chosen to participate in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

, Marquette University’s premier all-female a cappella group. A sisterhood of song, they are among the elite groups chosen to participate in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. Pianist Benjamin Nelson , 14, a freshman at The Prairie School. He names Chopin as his favorite composer and enjoys playing his intricate piano solos.

, 14, a freshman at The Prairie School. He names Chopin as his favorite composer and enjoys playing his intricate piano solos. Alicia Obiakor , 12, a seventh-grader at Shorewood Intermediate School. Alicia has a powerful, soulful voice she’s been honing since she was 18 months old.

, 12, a seventh-grader at Shorewood Intermediate School. Alicia has a powerful, soulful voice she’s been honing since she was 18 months old. LocoMotion Dance Company , a nonprofit arts organization that inspires youth to pursue their dreams through dance. This energetic troupe performs jazz and ballet to traditional African dance and hip-hop.

, a nonprofit arts organization that inspires youth to pursue their dreams through dance. This energetic troupe performs jazz and ballet to traditional African dance and hip-hop. Dimitra Anderson , a 56-year-old belly dancer known for her elegantly athletic performances. After taking lessons from the Milwaukee Recreation Department, she has gone on to perform nationally, doing her own choreography and costuming.

, a 56-year-old belly dancer known for her elegantly athletic performances. After taking lessons from the Milwaukee Recreation Department, she has gone on to perform nationally, doing her own choreography and costuming. The BAND Hennes—a close-knit combo of sisters —Meguire, 13, on keyboards, KyLee, 11, on acoustic/electric guitar, Olivia, 9, on drums and Taressa, 6, on bass. They love playing classic rock songs (AC/DC, Journey, Bon Jovi) as well as current covers of all genres.

Advance admission for the talent show is $20 for adults and$10 for children, or $50 for a family pass (two adults and two children).Purchase online here.

Prices increase to $25 and $15 at the door. All proceedssupport St. Ann Center’s Care Champions program which provides wellnessservices, therapy, meals and entertainment to clients without the ability topay. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.