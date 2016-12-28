The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016

2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of all of the stories that we covered this year, here are the ten most read.

"In 2008, The New York Times awarded Arpaio the title “America’s Worst Sheriff,” describing him editorially as “a genuine public menace with a long and well-documented trail of inmate abuses, unjustified arrests, racial profiling [and] brutal and inept policing.”

So now the torch is passed. And no one is a more fitting successor to Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America."

× Expand milwaukeeflag.com Four People's Flag Finalists

“With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’s flag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing the proposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Every five or 10 years, Milwaukee is reminded it has a flag (a rather eccentric one) and pressed to abandon it by somebody who assures us they can do better. But so far nobody has yet to follow through with a replacement flag worth rallying behind.”

“No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail.

But it should gravely concern citizens and other public officials to learn inmates may have died in that jail from a form of life-threatening punishment comparable to torture banned at Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib.”

“Milwaukeeans love their barbecue just as much as their fish fries, with new restaurants and food trucks popping up all the time. Here are five of the best spots to get your barbecue fill.”

“Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers and french fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matter what kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there are all kinds to choose from. Here are some of my favorite burger picks around MKE.”

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a transcendent talent play as poorly as Aaron Rodgers played on Sunday night. Rodgers has been struggling since the middle of last season, and while most, including me, thought that the absence of Nelson was the primary explanation, the problem is now exclusively Rodgers.”

Photo by Luke Mouradian

“On a few warm summer nights you can find hundreds of Milwaukeeans gathered together, ready to take to two wheels for a group bike ride around the city. This would be a peculiar enough sight before you even consider the fact that everyone is wearing nothing but underwear and shoes.”

“Milwaukeeans love their dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyal to their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar” isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community gathering place where everyone is welcome. Here are some of the best dive bars in MKE.”

“A bizarre gun subculture in this state actually won the support of Republicans controlling the Legislature for that irrational change in state hunting laws to intentionally increase the number of deadly weapons in the hands of very young children.

OK, brace yourselves. Republicans now want to make that dangerous situation unbelievably worse.”

“In the spring of 2011, there was a special election to fill the position of Milwaukee County executive after Scott Walker was elected governor. The race was between then-Republican state Rep. Jeff Stone and Chris Abele. Jeff Stone is a decent man, but he was the Legislature’s champion of voter suppression laws, such as the voter ID requirements, and he would be a continuation of the Scott Walker policies. Chris Abele, on the other hand, made many, many promises that he would govern as a progressive and that he was a Democrat. We had some serious questions about Abele and we expressed them at the time, but given the choice, we asked our readers to support Abele because he was supporting the policies that were better for working people in Milwaukee County.

We were wrong.”

We would like to thank all of you for reading, and we look forward to giving you all more of the information you need in 2017.