The following is an incredibly offputting TV spot for Vera Wang's Kohl's exclusive brand. I dare you to make less sense than this ad.

It's the same characters in a linear time frame, so it must be a cohesive story. But it's the unsettling Dadaist story of women who find a functional merry-go-round while wandering in the desert after taking a drive, a merry-go-round that, when ridden, causes the materialization of a plush couch.

What the hell just happened? What does it mean?