The Crimson Club to Host 'On Fire' Fundraiser

When Jennifer and Jeff Krueger decided to host the first fundraiser at The Crimson Club (7211 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis), a nightclub they own together, they decided to make it for a cause that was near and dear to both of them. In addition to owning the club, Jennifer works as nurse and Jeff is a lieutenant for the Milwaukee Fire Department. Supporting kids who had been burned in fires was a “logical choice” according to the Kruegers.

So on January 17-18 The Crimson Club will host their “On Fire” fundraiser to benefit the Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth, a camp that “provides children and young adults with severe burn injuries the opportunity to have fun with their peers and engage in outdoor activities while learning new skills and building self-esteem.”

The fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m.-midnight on both nights, which gives firefighters who work for days at a time a better opportunity to come, though all are welcome. Jeff Krueger, AKA DJ Jeff K, will provide music.

The special for the night will be the “5 Alarm Special” for $25 that includes a shot of Red Bull, a shot of Fire H2O, five buffalo hot wings, a bottle of water and a shot of Joven Mezcal. The Kruegers came up with this idea because it mimics the stages of a firefighter putting out a blaze, from the first shot of adrenaline to the smoky end. $5 from each 5 Alarm Special purchased will be donated to the Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth.

You can find more information about the Summer Camp for Burn Injured Children here.