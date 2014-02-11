Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Show Offers Unique Gowns and Accessories

Third Coast Style will be the destination for any bride looking to find a unique, one-of-a- kind gown to wear on her special day. Scheduled to run from February 12 to March 2, the Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Show will feature gowns from designers Lisa Gandre, Michelle Eigenberger, Bree Rose and Timothy Westbrook.

Brides will also be able to have pieces designed especially for them that fit their personality and style. Along with gowns, jewelry, headpieces and other accessories will be sold.

Third Coast Syle is located at 514 N. Water Street. For more information visit www.thirdcoaststyle.com.