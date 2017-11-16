Third Ward Sports Bar Rivalry Has Closed

After being open for a little more than a year, Rivalry, a Third Ward bar that played on the Wisconsin-Illinois sports rivalry, has closed for good. Rivalry recently became listed as closed on Yelp, and owner Joshua Janis confirmed the closing to the Journal-Sentinel.

The bar and restaurant featured a split menu with Chicago-themed offerings like Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs on one side, and Wisconsin fare like bratwurst on the other. The splitting of the rivals extended to televising sports games, with Chicago sports shown in the basement and local teams shown on the main level.

Before Rivalry, 223 N. Water St. was home to Rustico Italian restaurant. What will be next for this seemingly prime Third Ward location?