On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day filled with abundance of effort, talent, celebration, smiles, fears overcome and dreams come true. The behind-the-scenes work of our staff and volunteers provided the structure and support so over 125 students could have a day they would never forget. The dancing, drumming, music, spoken word and comedy left us all filled and thrilled as, audience members, staff and the talented youth stars of the show.

There are too few opportunities in our lives to shine and be appreciated in this way. An experience like this will never be forgotten and remain in the memories of the student performers for their entire lives. Receiving applause instead of criticism, being appreciated instead of tolerated, were gifts given freely by our audience to the kids and cannot help but effect the way these children will know themselves in the world. Although we do not expect to get a standing ovation for all that we do, nor do we stand without correction when needed, feeling the abundance of appreciation will remain in our hearts and perhaps provide a bright memory in less bright times in the days to come. Thank you to all who came and supported us this year with your energy and love!!!!!!!

We are already looking forward to our show next year and to what we can bring to the stage. Along with our work and planning, we are, of course, looking forward to seeing YOU, and the joy of the giving and receiving, the sharing of our abundance and appreciation for one another. As we think about 2009, and the inevitable changes the year will bring, we say with hope and love.... Lets Grow!!!!