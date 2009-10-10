A celebration of rock poster design and other “lowbrow” artistry, The Art Riot ’09 Block Party is taking over the 5900 block of Vliet Street in Wauwatosa to showcase some of the best work from around the country, as well as host at the Times Cinema the Milwaukee premiere of American Artifact: The Rise of American Rock Poster Art , a loving documentary detailing the evolution of the humble rock poster since the 1960s and the people who create and collect them. But the event is not merely a film screening and art exhibit, but rather a full blown street party, promising food, drinks, hot rods and custom bikes, as well as sets from Milwaukee musicians like Decibully and Pezzettino.