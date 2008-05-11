Express Yourself Milwaukee Presents:

×

Each year Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. presents a grand performance that represents the culmination of a year’s worth of multi-disciplined arts study, creation, and practice by the participants of five Milwaukee agencies and schools serving youth in-risk (Eighth Street School (Project STAY, Project STAY Senior Institute, School to Work, New School for Community Service), St. Aemilian/Lakeside School, the Milwaukee County Detention Center, Our Next Generation (community learning center), and Wes t Side Academy 1 & 2).

The Express Yourself Milwaukee program involves relationship building,an introduction to visual arts, poetry, dance, music and video,collaboration with the youth to create theme based art, groupdiscussion, and individual sharing.Led by the EYM Artistic team, youth learn to transform the pressures of their daily existence by adopting coping strategies based in the creative process rather than destructive behavior. Currently, the students have transitioned to production work integrating their art, music, dance and writing into a cohesive performance.

Express Yourself’s unique curriculum combines both artistic process and product in working with kids in-risk. Community attendance to the May performance is vital in giving the youth involved an opportunity to demonstrate to the larger community the skills and concepts they have learned. Please consider joining us on May 15th at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theater. We understand that with a diverse audience comes varying abilities of giving, to accommodate, our ticket cost is on a sliding scale, with tickets available at any level of donation our audience is capable of giving. To reserve a seat, print the below form and send to:

135 W. Wells Street, Suite 226

Milwaukee, WI 53203

