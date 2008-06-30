Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choices are fewer and the duties and needs of the day take up most of our time and energy. BUT, if we look at the moments outside of our necessary tasks, we can make time to grow and deepen ourselves as humans. Through out the year the artists of Express Yourself Milwaukee (EYM) and the youth artists we serve, carve out many moments where the choice we make is for ART, for growing and deepening who we are to ourselves and who we are to the bigger world.

We at EYM have long wished for a place to be able to continue to provide these choices to the young people of our community, outside of the school year and even in the summer. Finally our wish has come true!

Our new studio space located at 1300 W. Fond du Lac, in the Running Rebels facility, will open June 30th! The summer program runs through August 7, Mondays-Thursdays. 12:30-3:30 PM. To Register please call the Express Yourself Office at (414) 272-3498.

Along with the many many responsibilities of jobs, looking for jobs, taking care of little brothers and sisters, etc. we hope that taking the time to express yourself is part of your summer. Our new space is a place to let go of what "needs to be done" and spend time with the Artist inside, practicing your art, learning some new stuff, and meeting new friends.

Our day to day world does not often enough encourage our making the choice to create simply for the joy of creating, we lose something when this part of ourselves is ignored, we lose who we are and who we can become. The EYM studio is a small space carved out for those choices, with the time and resources set aside just for that creation. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

"If we wish to be let in on the secrets of life, we must be mindful of two things, first, there is a GREAT MELODY to which all things and individual voices perfect and complete. Second we must establish a WORK OF ART that is an image of life lived more deeply.

Each time we reach out with joy and cast our view toward new distances that have not been touched, we transform not only the present moment, the one following, but alter the past within us.

The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more deeply as art, life can be lived MORE than it is today. Both the life we have at this specific moment and our lives connected to the other people in it. -Rainer Maria Rilke