This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 21-27, 2017

Old World Third Street welcomes a new vintage arcade bar, while Anodyne Coffee welcomes two sensational Milwaukee Americana acts.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Grand Opening @ 1983 Arcade Bar, 4 p.m.

This month, Old World Third Street welcomes a distinctive new bar: 1983 Arcade Bar, a gaming destination with more than two dozen arcade games (including classics like Dig Dug and Konami’s 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaption) and several pinball machines. To kick things off, the first 50 customers at this grand opening will receive 20 free tokens, and there will be happy hour deals all night, including $1 discounts on all beers and $2 off of all cocktails.

Friday, Dec. 22

Buffalo Gospel w/ Nickel & Rose @ Anodyne Coffee Walker’s Point, 8 p.m.

Anodyne Coffee hosts this pairing of two of the city’s most alluring American acts. Buffalo Gospel earned a fast following with their debut album, We Can Be Horses, and their subsequent EPs—both of which blend rustic country and modern roots influences. They’ve got a new album in the pipeline, which they recorded with Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens producer Brian Joseph and plan to release next year. Also on the bill is Nickel & Rose, the collaboration between guitarist Carl Nichols and upright bassist Johanna Rose. The two offer an especially expansive vision of roots music, drawing not only from roots and bluegrass music but also blues, soul, jazz and African music.

Another One: A Grateful Dead Christmas @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9:30 p.m.

The Grateful Dead almost single-handedly laid the template for jam music as we know it, so it’s no surprise that bands continue to line up to pay homage to the legendary group. This tribute will feature players from local bands including Coyote, Reckless & Darlene and VB’s Jeebies, who will perform some of Jerry and company’s best-loved songs.

A Charlie Brown Christmas @ The Marcus Center, 7 p.m.

First Stage Theatre presents this kid-oriented retelling of one of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” You already know the plot: A depressed Charlie Brown gets the chance to direct a Christmas play, but his friends question his tastes in Christmas trees. Even without the endearingly shoddy animation of the TV original, the story holds up. (Multiple performances through Friday, Dec. 29.)

Toronzo Cannon w/ Altered Five Blues Band @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Toronzo Cannon is acutely aware that being a blues guitarist from Chicago carries certain expectations, and even more so than many of his peers he’s eager to live up to them. Taking cues from city legends like Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters and Luther Allison, Cannon specializes in an especially searing brand of electric blues, which has made him a favorite of regional blues festivals. He also caught the ear of possibly the most prestigious blues label of the moment, Alligator Records, which released his 2016 album, The Chicago Way (Alligator’s president Bruce Iglauer was so excited about the project he co-produced it).

Saturday, Dec. 23

Soul Low w/ Duckling @ Cactus Club, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Soul Low specialize in a particularly squirrely brand of indie rock, lacing their chipper pop tunes with scribbles of jazz and punk. Their tunes never quite go in the direction you expect them to, yet they worm their way into your head nonetheless. This year, they released one of their strongest albums yet, Cheer Up—one of our picks for Milwaukee albums of the year. They’ll be joined on this post-Packers game bill by a Milwaukee band behind one of the most endearing debuts of the year, Duckling, whose idiosyncratic EP, Sup From a Duck, blends oddball alternative and whimsical power-pop, embracing its intrinsic silliness.

Nuthin’ But ’90s Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

Mad Planet’s long-running Friday night retro dance party has gradually expanded its playlists to include more hits from the ’90s, but for those who really want a full-on immersion in the sounds of the Bill Clinton years, this party promises to go even deeper. The playlist will include all manner of hip-hop, techno, alternative, ska, swing and Brit pop—including more than a few one-hit wonders. Get ready to feel nostalgic.