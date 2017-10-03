This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 5-11, 2017

× Expand Trashcan Sinatras to play Shank Hall - Wed., Oct. 11 @ 8 p.m.

Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Porktoberfest @ West Allis Farmers Market, 5 p.m.

The Shepherd Express is proud to partner with the West Allis-West Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce for this inaugural celebration of all things pork. More than a dozen area restaurants and businesses will be sharing samples of savory, pork-centric dishes, including the Irie Zulu, Beerline Café, Antigua, Twisted Bistro, The Farmers Wife and the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe. There will also be wine and beer to wash down all that food with, and live music from the blues-rock band Super Custom Deluxe. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per pair if you use the discount code “Porktoberfest” at checkout at shepherdtickets.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

AIDS Walk @ Summerfest Grounds, 9:30 a.m.

In the battle against AIDS, Wisconsin has an advantage over other states: The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW) provides some of the most comprehensive care in the country, offering HIV patients not only medical and dental treatments, but also mental health services and access to a food pantry and social services—essential assistance, since 90% of HIV patients live in poverty, and more than 50% suffer from mental illness or addiction. To cover its operating budget, which also covers education, prevention and testing services, the ARCW relies on fundraisers like its largest event, the annual AIDS Walk Wisconsin, which has raised more than $12.5 million for the cause. This year’s walk is chaired by actress and comedian Jane Lynch.

John Cleese: ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

These days, every movie with a modest following gets labeled a “cult favorite,” but most of those films have nothing on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the British comedy troupe’s masterwork and one of the most loved and quoted comedies of all time. Star John Cleese will be on hand for this screening of the film, where he’ll also participate in a conversation about his life and career moderated by Sandy Maxx. He’ll also take questions from the audience, which is likely to have quite a few silly ones lined up for him.

Vliet Street Fall Festival @ Vliet Street, noon-7 p.m.

What a great season it’s been for upstart neighborhood festivals in Milwaukee. Just weeks after Walker’s Point hosted its inaugural Fifth Street Festival, Vliet Street prepares for its first Vliet Street Fall Festival. From Hawley Road to 54th Street, the street will be lined with art, craft makers and food trucks. Artists Working in Education will offer an art station for kids to make their own pieces, and there will also be cookie decorating and a “Slime Station” for kids that want to get messy. In addition to live music from students from the West End Conservatory and bands like Negative Positive and The Thriftones, there will be live metalworking demonstrations from Milwaukee Blacksmith.

Riverwest Gallery Night @ multiple venues

Riverwest has always been one of the most arts-rich neighborhoods in Milwaukee, as well as a hub for some of its most creative citizens. That arts tradition will be on full display at the inaugural Riverwest Gallery Night and Riverwest Artists Association’s Artwalk. More than a dozen venues and galleries will participate, including Moxy Studio, No Fun Gallery, Jazz Gallery, Flux Design, The Feed Shop and the Riverwest Public House. Works won’t be limited to just Milwaukee artists. 4 Wheels Studio will be presenting a performance from New York artist Michael Alan, who builds animated sculptures out of a variety of materials and found objects and then sets them to his own music for a project he calls Living Installation.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Just how many songs does E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg know? Enough that he’s pretty sure he can handle whatever requests an audience throws at him. For his interactive event, the former “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” drummer and his band will create their setlist in real time—playing whatever songs the crowd calls out for them to do. It’s a safe bet that at least a Bruce Springsteen song or two ends up in their set.

Brady Street Pet Parade @ Brady Street, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

October isn’t officially “Dress Your Dog in a Silly Costume Month,” but it might as well be. For those pet owners who can’t wait until Halloween to put a princess costume on their beloved companion, there’s always the annual Brady Street Pet Parade, now in its 16th year. In addition to a costume contest, a pet-owner look-alike contest and a human bark contest (it’s weird), there are sidewalk sales, raffles, photo opportunities and a pet blessing. Pets of all kinds are welcome.

Mike Gordon @ The Pabst Theater, 8:30 p.m.

Like most of his bandmates in Phish, bassist Mike Gordon’s interests in music are too wide-ranging to be confined to one group. Gordon has led a number of solo bands and side projects over the years, finding considerable critical success along the way with a pair of albums with acoustic guitar savant Leo Kotte. For this latest tour, Gordon’s band features longtime collaborator Scott Murawski on guitar, organs and synths from Robert Walter of The Greyboy Allstars and John Kimock and Craig Myers on drums and percussion. Expect to hear material from Gordon’s just-released solo album, OGOGO.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Trashcan Sinatras @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Scottish rockers Trashcan Sinatras formed outside of Glasgow in 1987 during the heyday of U.K. indie-pop, and like seemingly every band from that corner of the world at the time, they recorded some truly wonderful, jangly little guitar-pop tunes. Despite some flattering comparisons to The Smiths, they never made a huge impression in America (their biggest exposure may have been an appearance on “Beavis and Butt-head”), but the years have been kind to them. Richly produced with Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes, the band’s crowd-funded 2016 album, Wild Pendulum, is a delight—the kind of late-career triumph that most acts from their era would be proud to claim as their own.