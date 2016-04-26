This Week In Milwaukee April 28-May 4

× Expand Frightened Rabbit, photo by Dan Massie

Thursday, April 28

Frightened Rabbit w/ Caveman @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Scott Hutchison’s unique, Scottish-accented voice has pushed Frightened Rabbit into the indie-rock limelight since the band’s 2003 formation. Hutchison began Frightened Rabbit as a solo project, to which he eventually added his brother, Grant, on drums and guitarist Billy Kennedy. The group toured Glasgow, Scotland, performing in pubs and quickly building a reputation for its folk-tinged tunes and bitingly clever lyrics. The group has continued to expand, as they picked up guitarist/keyboardist Andy Monaghan and guitarist Simon Liddell, who makes his recording debut with the group on their eloquent latest album, Painting of a Panic Attack , which was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Gabriel Iglesias @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias has never been a member of comedy’s inner circle. You won’t see him appear on an episode of “Louie” or pop up on Adult Swim. Nonetheless, he’s one of comedy’s biggest superstars, thanks to his many jokes about his considerable girth (or as his calls it, “fluffiness”). His size is at the heart of much of this former “Last Comic Standing” contestant’s stand-up material, including his breakout 2009 Comedy Central special, I’m Not Fat… I’m Fluffy . In a testament to his popularity, the comedian is headlining a whopping three nights at The Riverside Theater this weekend. (Through Saturday, April 30.)

Friday, April 29

Little Blue Crunchy Things w/ The Sounds of Time @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

In the ’90s genre boundaries were a good deal more rigid than they are these days, so it was a lot more of a novelty when a band skirted them. That made the kinetic hip-hop/funk/jazz ensemble Little Blue Crunchy Things one of the city’s most exciting bands at the time, along with their more alternative-leaning counterparts Citizen King. These days the band is mostly inactive, but they regroup for reunion shows every year or two at Shank Hall, the venue where they played some of their sweatiest, most memorable shows back during their original run. This weekend they’ll be making fans feel old as the band marks its 25th anniversary. (Also Saturday, April 30.)

Jeff Tweedy @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts, Sheboygan, 7:30 p.m.

Since their 1995 studio debut, A.M. , Wilco has grown from one of the defining alt-country bands into one of the most influential bands of their generation, period. With 1999’s Summerteeth , singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy indulged his studio-pop fascination, and by 2002’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and 2004’s A Ghost Is Born , he had transformed the band into avant-garde innovators of American music. From time to time Tweedy has stepped away from the band for short solo tours, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he released a proper solo album, Sukierae , which he recorded with his son, Spencer.

Hip-Hop Hates Cancer @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

So far local rap promoter JC Poppe’s “Hip-Hop Hates” series has taken on MS, breast cancer, HIV and illiteracy. Now, after a long hiatus, the fundraiser returns for a fifth and possibly final installment to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s oncology department. The lineup includes a mix of new and seasoned artists from the local rap scene, including the Pharaoh Mac & DMT, Automatic, Klassik and SAFS Crew. Jank One will host the event, which will be DJed by Andrew *Optimist*.

Tech N9ne @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Though it sometimes can seem that way, radioplay isn’t the only measure of a rapper’s popularity. Take Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne, who has barely received any radio support over his lengthy career, yet has amassed one of underground rap’s most loyal followings. Of course, it helps that he records at a near maniacal clip, and has long had the support of some of rap’s biggest names. His fifteenth and latest album, Special Effects , features guest spots from Eminem, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T.I., E-40, Yo Gotti and many others. He’s already got another in the works: The Storm should see release some time this year. He shares this bill with a whole lot of openers, including Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Mayday, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and We Are One.

Saturday, April 30

Falcon Arrow w/ Fastplants and Detached @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

Though their sound is no-frills on the surface—just bass and drums—the Minneapolis two-piece Falcon Arrow crafts grandiose, sci-fi epics that touch on punk, post-rock and art-rock. In 2014, they released their third record, Tower , which, true to its title, is even more anthemic than the ones that came before. The group will share this regional bill with the Waukegan, Ill., skate-punk ensemble Fastplants and Milwaukee’s hardcore enthusiasts Detached.

The Jones Family Singers @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 8 p.m.

So this is how it ends. After more than a half century of unforgettable performances spotlighting the Milwaukee arts and music scene as well as the greater world, Alverno Presents ends its 56th and final season on an uplifting note with The Jones Family Singers, a family of R&B and gospel enthusiasts that have been performing together for more than two decades. The group chronicled their joyous sound on their latest album, Live From Mt. Zion . It only seems fitting to send off such an accomplished series with a celebration.

Wednesday, May 4

Walter Trout w/ T-Man Latz @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

New Jersey native Walter Trout began his professional guitar-playing career during the ’60s, backing up blues acts like Joe Tex and playing as a member of Canned Heat and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. In 1989, he founded his blues- and Southern-rock-minded Walter Trout Band and began releasing a steady stream of albums with that group and its offshoots. He’s released more than 20 records as a solo artist or band leader, the most recent of which were last year’s ripping Battle Scars and this year’s live document ALIVE in Amsterdam .