This Week in Milwaukee

Friday, Jan. 8



Invade Rome w/ The Celebrated Workingman @ Frank’s Power Plant, 9 p.m.

Afteryears of playing together as Freshwater Collins, the guys in InvadeRome introduced a new band name and a newly heavy psych-rock sound ontheir 2008 album, Light Eyed & Villainous, which pit rabid, roaringguitar riffs against colossal drums. The departure of longtimeguitarist Josh Tovar this summer reduced the group to a power trio, aturn that left their sound even louder and heavier. Invade Rome sharesa bill tonight with Milwaukee rockers The Celebrated Workingman and twoChicago openers, Chaperone and Buffalo Heart.

Total Emersion @ Danceworks Studio Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

NewYork choreographer and Milwaukee expatriate Catey Ott brings a quartetof dancers to town (including fellow one-time Milwaukeeans Barbi Powersand Jes Louise Schultz) for a program called “Total Emersion.” Set tomusical compositions by Randall Woolf, Vijay Iyer, Bora Yoon, IvaBittová and Marti Epstein, these dances explore themes of dreams,meditation, memories and self-actualization. The New York dancers willbe joined by six Milwaukee dancers during one of the program’scenterpieces, a dance titled Hope. (Also Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 10at 2:30 p.m.)

Gende’s Giant @ Shank Hall, 9 p.m.

Fewcover bands have taken on a more arduous task than Gende’s Giant, anIllinois group that has dedicated itself to the songbook for GentleGiant, which wrote arguably some of the most difficult progressive rocksongs of the 1970s, fusing hard-rock with medieval undertones andclassical-music progressions, while subverting traditional timesignatures. Gende’s Giant specializes in Gentle Giant’s earlier,proggier material since, like Genesis and other ’70s prog-rock bands,Gentle Giant eventually began simplifying their songs in a push for popradio play.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Micah Schnabel and Tom Vollman @ Art Bar, 9 p.m.

Withhis kinda-sorta alt-country band Two Cow Garage, singer-songwriterMicah Schnabel explores the louder end of roots music, drawing as muchinspiration from ’80s and ’90s college rock and grunge as traditionalcountry troubadours. The group’s latest album, Speaking in Cursive,sounds like a particularly rugged Soul Asylum or Replacements record.If there’s a downside to thatand this is a big ifit’s that all thecrunch of the loud/soft dynamics overshadows Schnabel’s smart (ifaggressively cynical) songs, but those songs should come across nicelytonight when Schnabel plays a solo show.



Bad Boy Bill w/ DJ Rozz and Tsunami vs. Bobby De Maria @ The Rave, 9 p.m.

Beforehe was a storied DJ, Bad Boy Bill was just another Windy City housefan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot onthe decks. Like many players of the day, Bill let his beats speak forthemselvesuntil they caught the legendary ear of Farley “Jackmaster”Funk of WBMX’s Hot Mix 5 team. After more than 20 years in dance music,Bill’s live sets continue to reflect his hip-hop roots, with the DJoften using four turntables at once. In the end, he still deliversfast, fluid performances that hang loosely over audiences beforepulling them in with sonic flash.

Sunday, Jan. 10

In the Face of War w/ Cut Short, Damages, Curb and Maidens @ Borg Ward Collective, 7 p.m.

Someof the best hardcore bands hail from the most unlikely places. In theFace of War comes from unassuming Kokomo, Ind., a small Midwestern citywhere the first mechanical corn picker was invented in the early 1920sand canned tomato juice was created in 1928. It’s not exactly athriving metropolis. Over the span of four albums, the members of Inthe Face of War have worn their youth as a time bomb, playing melodichardcore in the vein of Modern Life Is War with the heavier undertonesof Converge’s metalcore, using three guitarists to lend texture totheir sound. The band’s latest album, Everything You’ve Heard Is True,is their first for South Dakota-based Init Records, which has alsoreleased albums from Milwaukeeans Cougar Den and Since By Man.