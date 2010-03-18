This Week in Milwaukee

×

Thursday, March 18





GeorgeLopez’s self-titled sitcom was often praised for doing for Hispanicswhat “The Cosby Show” did for African Americans, even if a Hispanic“According to Jim” might have been a more fair point of comparison.Lopez’s stand-up routine pairs the family-based humor of his sitcomwith gentle satire and frank discussions of race relations, with plentyof nods to Latino culture. No doubt his routine has been sharpened inrecent months by his time hosting “George Lopez Tonight,” the rowdy TBStalk show he modeled closely after the old “Arsenio Hall Show” format.





Shooter Jennings @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m.

ShooterJennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father,WaylonShooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Linebutalso his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, makinghim one of the young torch carriers of the outlaw country movement. Hetouted his outlaw ties on his 2005 debut, Put the “O” Back in Countryas well as its follow-ups, 2006’s Electric Rodeo and 2007’s The Wolf.In 2009, after releasing just those three albums, he received his own,perhaps premature compilation, Bad Magick: The Best of ShooterJennings. His latest album is his most outside the box. Recorded withhis new band, Hierophant, Black Ribbons is analternative-rockinfluenced concept album featuring narration writtenand recorded by Stephen King, who plays a conspiracy-minded talk radiohost.





Friday, March 19

NorahJones emerged in the early 2000s as one of jazz’s biggest crossoverstars in ages, thanks to a style of jazz-pop that was both inviting(hence the title to her blockbuster debut, Come Away With Me) andfamiliar (hence the title of its follow-up, Feels Like Home). Jones hasstretched out a bit on more recent albums, though, filteringsophisticated, adult-contemporary pop through the spirit of ’70ssinger-songwriter records on 2007’s Not Too Late and last year’s TheFall. That newest record pairs her with producers and backing playersbetter known for rock records than jazz ones, and features songwritingfrom unlikely collaborators Ryan Adams and Okkervil River’s Will Sheff.The result is an album that’s thematically more cynical andworld-weary, but is as easy on the ears as any other Norah Jonesrelease.





The Big Pink w/ A Place to Bury Strangers @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Oneof the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous,NME-driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around theirearly singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A BriefHistory of Love. It’s a large-scale indierock album that looks to thespirit of shoegaze and the towering, oversized guitars and beat-heavyproduction of late-’90s alternative rock. The Big Pink shares this billwith another indie-rock band that looks toward alternative eras past: APlace to Bury Strangers, who channeled psychedelic shoegaze and “120Minutes”-era college rock on their 2009 sophomore album, ExplodingHead. The Big Pink

Saturday, March 20

TheChicago ensemble Cornmeal labels itself “progressive bluegrass,” thoughthey aren’t nearly as iconoclastic as that tag might suggest. While thegroup isn’t immune to occasional jammy digressions into jazz and rockterritory, they stay more closely within the realm of traditionalbluegrass than their tie-dyed peers, mercifully resisting banjo-drivennovelty covers of Snoop Dogg raps. What most sets them apart from theirauthentic, mountain-band predecessors is their playing, which tends tobe much flashier and faster. They’re touring behind their latest album,Live in Chicago, IL Vol. I.



