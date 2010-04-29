This Week in Milwaukee

×

Thursday, April 29





Althoughthey have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-centurytogether, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out ofthe mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands thatfeed. Their most infamous single, “Please Play This Song on the Radio,”culminates in a torrent of profanity. The group long ago droppedpretenses of being a serious hardcore band, instead settling on ajocular skate-punk sound, but between all the silly party songs ontheir latest album, 2009’s Coaster, singer Fat Mike opens up for someof his most confessional lyrics ever. On “My Orphan Year” he sings ofhis parents’ deaths in earnest terms, then addresses addiction on “I Aman Alcoholic,” the rare NOFX song that demonizes intoxicants instead ofcelebrating them.





Craig Ferguson @ The Pabst Theater, 8 and 10:30 p.m.





Thereisn’t much room for innovation in the world of late-night talk shows,almost all of which follow the same rigid formula “The Tonight Show”laid out a half-century ago, but comedian Craig Ferguson hasnonetheless managed to make CBS’s handed-down “Late Late Show” his own.Eschewing the snide, postmodernism of David Letterman, the everymanpandering of Jay Leno and the manic absurdism of Conan O’Brien,Ferguson has settled on a more low-key, conversational tone for hisprogram. He’s gained particular attention for his monologues, which usescripted jokes as a starting point for long, off-the-cuff diatribes,some of which are unusually personal and even sentimental (Fergusonoften addresses his history of alcoholism). His show isn’t flashy, andit certainly doesn’t make headlines the way some of his competitors’programs do, but it often connects in a way few other talk showsattempt.





Chris Pureka w/ Peasant @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.





AMassachusetts singer-songwriter who has often performed with Milwaukeefolkie Peter Mulvey, Chris Pureka built on the stripped-down Americanaof her previous solo releases for her latest album, How I Learned toSee in the Dark, which she released this month. Coproduced with MerrillGarbus of the experimental pop project tUnE-yArDs, How I Learned isPureka’s most sonically ambitious album yet, incorporating lovelystrings and moody atmospherics that complement her somber songs aboutstrained relationships and selfdestructive instincts.











Friday, April 30





WhenMilwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a recordrelease at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save forthe absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason forthe delay, though: They’d just been signed to David Byrne’s Luaka BopRecords. The group finally released its debut, The Outsiders Are Back,on April 20. A note-perfect homage to the sweaty soul of ’60s vocalensembles like The Esquires and The Seven Sounds, it earned immediatenational accolades, including thumbs up from National Public Radio andPitchfork.











Milwaukee ArtbeatAnniversary @ The Hide House, 6:30 p.m.





The Milwaukeeyouth arts organization Artbeat celebrates its one-year anniversary tonightwith an open house and showcase at the Hide House. Photographs, mosaics,sculptures and paintings will be on display at the Artbeat gallery beginning at6:30 p.m., followed by a two-hour program at 8 p.m. featuring folk singerRonnie Nyles, spoken-word artist Joshua the Scribe and reggae singer J.D.Rankin of King Solomon.





MS Benefit @ Art Bar, 9 p.m.





Art Bar hosts a diverse bill of music tonight as partof a fund-raiser for the MS Society. Performers include local rockers TakeSolace and roots-pop singer-songwriter Bryan Cherry, as well as ChicagoAmericana troubadour Wolfgang Schaefer and MBird, the stage name for Nashville singer MeganBirdsall. On her new debut album, Overthe Bones, Birdsall explores Nashvillecountry through the lens of her background in jazz, singing sometimes sweet,sometimes pensive Americanatunes with traces of Emmylou Harris and Aimee Mann.





Saturday, May 1





Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. Hisrecords channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed forhis legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward hiscountry, frustrations he explored more bitingly on his inflammatory2007 single “Uncle Sam Goddamn.” His 2007 album, The Undisputed Truth,detailed his painful divorce and the nasty custody battle for his son,and the rapper kept the bad times rolling on his 2009 record, Us, whichexamines American injustices toward minorities. Opener Fashawn built upstrong word of mouth through mixtapes with Mick Boogie and theAlchemist before releasing Boy Meets World, one of 2009’s most realizeddebut rap albums.





Pezzettino @ The Eagle’s Nest, 7 p.m.





Armedwith an upside-down accordion and a deft understanding of the power ofsocial networking, in a few short years Pezzettino singer-songwriterMargaret Stutt charmed local media and emerged as one of the city’smost visible musicians. Now she’s saying goodbye. In advance of herupcoming third album, Stutt is packing up her squeezebox and moving toNew York following tonight’s farewell show, but she has close ties tothe city, so it’s a safe bet that she’ll make regular return visits.She’s already scheduled to play Summerfest’s Verge Music Festival onJune 5.





Sunday, May 2





Ironically,Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 yearsafter she had been writing and recording music for several labels. Shespent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quiteseemed to suit her, but following her turn-ofthe-century comeback, thesinger went on to release a string of acclaimed albums that reinventedher as a favorite of the new-Americana scene. Lynne’s latest album,Tears, Lies, and Alibis, released this month, is a summation of herstrengths, touching on folk, alt-country and roots-rock whilespotlighting Lynne’s tough-as-nails songwriting.





Owl City @ The Rave, 6:30 p.m.





Minnesotanwallflower and Owl City brainchild Adam Young, one of last year’sbiggest music success stories, built such word of mouth through hisMySpace account that Universal Republic offered him a record contract.It was a smart move: Young’s doe-eyed single “Fireflies” became one ofthe year’s most inescapable hits. The synth-pop tune was remarkableboth for its sales (over 3 million) and its uncanny resemblance to ThePostal Service, right down to Young’s Ben Gibbard-esque whine.





Monday, May 3











Austin,Texas’ garage-pop trio Harlem was signed to Matador Records beforerecording their new sophomore album Hippies, but you’d never guess theyhad any sort of significant label backing judging from the album’sno-fi production values. If Harlem had any sort of recording budget, itmust have gone toward beer; Hippies is a gloriously unlabored,seriously fun rock ’n’ roll record, with peppy, traditionalist rompsbalanced out by weirdo tunes seemingly written in the studio (if,indeed, the album was even recorded in a studio). Harlem tops a billtonight celebrating the first anniversary of the Milwaukee music blogSeizure Chicken, joined by a pair of local bands the blog has alsochampioned: Jaill and Worrier.





The Apples in Stereo @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.





TheApples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of thedefining indiepop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coatedmelodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming,lo-fi package. They were the first band to record for the influentialElephant 6 Recording Company label, which singer Robert Schneiderfounded, and though they have never enjoyed quite the same levels ofsuccess and acclaim as some of their Elephant 6 peers, like NeutralMilk Hotel and Of Montreal, they retain a dedicated cult following. Thegroup’s latest album, Travellers in Space and Time, is the firstwithout founding member Hilarie Sidney (Schneider’s ex-wife), and it’sa true departure, basking in the robotic sounds of disco and electronicmusic.