This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 14-20

Thursday, Jan. 14

Living Colour @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

Few rock bands in the ’80s covered more ground stylistically than Living Colour, the adventurously funky New York group whose sound touched on metal, punk, jazz and hip-hop. Their 1990 album Time’s Up alone featured cameos from artists as diverse as Queen Latifah, Little Richard, Doug E. Fresh and Maceo Parker. After disbanding in 1995, the group reunited in 2000 and has been playing regularly since, while recording some of the heaviest records of their career, including 2009’s The Chair in the Doorway . The group has a new album in the pipeline, Shade , which should be released soon.

Friday, Jan. 15

Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

After a sold-out first installment at Club Garibaldi last year, Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage concert moves to the Turner Hall Ballroom for its second year. The venue may be bigger but the format is the same: 10 local acts (up from eight last year) will take turns covering each other during quick, 15-minute sets. At the top of the bill, Decibully covers Soul Low while Soul Low pays homage to Tigernite; Tigernite does GGOOLLDD, GGOOLLDD tackles Maritime and so forth. All proceeds go to two very worthy nonprofits: Girls Rock Milwaukee and Guest House of Milwaukee.

Dave Coulier @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

To most audiences, Canadian stand-up comic Dave Coulier is known for two things: Playing the lovable Uncle Joey on the kitschy ABC sitcom “Full House,” and being the alleged subject of Alanis Morissette’s scathing hit single “You Oughta Know.” Along with most of the cast of “Full House,” he’ll reprise his role on Netflix’s sequel series “Fuller House,” set to premiere in late February, but first he’ll perform some of his original comedy at this appearance.

Christopher Titus @ Marcus Center, 8 p.m.

As anybody who watched his early ’00s Fox sitcom “Titus” knows, Christopher Titus has a complicated relationship with his father, who was depicted on the show as an ornery bigot played by Stacy Keach. That upbringing has shaped Titus’ own attitude toward parenthood. In his latest show, “Born With a Defect,” the comedian explains why he is utterly unfit to be a father, contending that he doesn’t want to subject any kids to the same dysfunctional upbringing that he experienced.

MAM After Dark: Rio Carnival @ Milwaukee Art Museum, 8 p.m.

For the latest installment of its after-hours event, the Milwaukee Art Museum looks to escape January’s chill with a celebration of Latin America. Milwaukee’s Salsabrosa Dance Company will be on hand to teach attendees salsa and cha-cha dance moves, while De La Buena and Radio Milwaukee DJ Marcus Doucette provide the music. There will also be Brazilian-inspired eats from Café Calatrava and samples from Rodizio Grill, The Brazilian Steakhouse, BelAir Cantina and the Brass Alley, as well as table tennis and other games.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Patti LaBelle @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Despite outlandish costumes, publicity stunts and multiple musical direction changes, Patti LaBelle and her band Labelle struggled to break out in the 1970s. Then they released “Lady Marmalade” and everything changed. The single skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, while LaBelle was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone . In the wake of the success, LaBelle pursued a solo career, charting with R&B and pop hits like “New Attitude,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own.” Now 71, LaBelle is coming off of a busy 2015 that saw her competing on “Dancing with the Stars” (she finished in eighth place) and guest starring on Fox’s hit hip-hop soap opera “Empire.”

Lidia Bastianich @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

For nearly 20 years, Lidia Bastianich has been sharing the family recipes she grew up with in Italy as the matronly host of a series of popular PBS cooking shows, including “Lidia’s Italy” and “Lidia’s Kitchen,” all of which she’s filmed in her own kitchen. Following the release of her latest cookbook, Lidia’s Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to be a Great Italian Cook , Bastianich will join WUWM’s “Lake Effect” host Mitch Teich for a conversation about Italian cooking at this appearance.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Best of Milwaukee Awards @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

The readers have spoken! Thousands voted for their favorite local businesses, restaurants, bars, personalities and institutions in the Shepherd Express ’ 25th annual Best of Milwaukee readers’ choice awards, and some of the winners may surprise you. We’ll reveal them at this awards ceremony and party, featuring complimentary food from some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants—Lake Park Bistro, Casablanca, Maxie’s Southern Comfort, The Peach Tree, Casa Noble and many others—a cash bar, live music from WIFEE and the HUZzBAND and a cake commemorating the 25th anniversary of the awards from Aggie’s Bakery and Cake Shop.

Bully w/ Fake Limbs @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

2015 was a banner year for emotionally charged rock records from fierce young women, and one of the best came from Bully, the Nashville trio led by singer/guitarist/producer Alicia Bognanno, whose powerful voice, blunt lyrics and sweet way with a melody have earned her endless comparisons to Kurt Cobain. After a long drum roll of “artists to watch” hype, the group made good on it with their debut album, Feels Like , a ripping throwback to the grungy alterna-punk of the early 1990s.