This Week in Milwaukee June 16-22

Thursday, June 16

Angel Olsen w/ Scott Tuma @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

A versatile songwriter with the wounded, otherworldly voice of an old blues singer, Angel Olsen made a mark with a series of haunting, stripped-down, small releases that put that voice front and center, but she really came into her own with her 2014 Jagjaguwar Records debut Burn Your Fire for No Witness . Produced by John Congelton, it was a more traditional indie-rock record than what came before, but its rough and tumble guitars complemented Olsen’s edgy songwriting. Olsen’s upcoming album, My Woman , promises yet another new direction, trading the moody folk and terse rock ’n’ roll of yore for a rich, expressive palette of synthesizers. Ahead of a major tour behind that album this fall, Olsen makes her Milwaukee debut with this intimate $10 show at the Pabst Theater.

Friday, June 17

Asia Fest @ Veterans Park, 3 p.m.

Asian culture is so vast, spanning so many countries and regions, that it’s nearly impossible to capture it all in one weekend-long festival, but Milwaukee’s Asia Fest does an impressive job capturing its scope nonetheless. Among this year’s attractions are a martial arts, meditation and health and wellness area, fire performances, fashion shows, Thai drumming, Bollywood music, Korean hip-hop, puppets, an illusionist and a humongous lineup of dance performances—Chinese Lion dance, Indian Marathi dance, Hmong qeej dance, belly dances, Tamarind dances, Thai boxing dance, Sri Lankan dance, Bhangra dances…the list goes on and on. Tickets are available at asiafestmke.com. (Through Sunday, June 19.)

Lakefront Festival of Art @ Milwaukee Art Museum, 10 a.m.

More than 170 artists from around the country will showcase their works at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s largest annual fundraiser. Artists will have a variety of paintings, drawings, jewelry, sculptures and ceramics for sale, but even if you’re not in the market for art there will be plenty to do at this scenic event, which also includes a beer garden, sculpture garden, fiber art fashion show, children’s activities and live music. Lex Allen, Tigernight, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, Painted Caves, Parallel and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among this year’s performers. (Through Sunday, June 19.)

Polish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds

Polish Fest is America’s largest Polish festival, and like all of Milwaukee’s major ethnic festivals, it’s absolutely packed to the brim with entertainment and culture. The three-day event celebrates its 35th anniversary with a packed lineup of pageants, folk dances, vodka tastings, cooking demonstrations and dozens of live performances, including a piano competition and all of the polka you would expect. On Sunday, the festival kicks off with a large Catholic Mass at 10:15 a.m. Dog lovers take note: The Polish sheepdogs will be back again this year. (Through Sunday, June 19.)

Guy Klucevsek with Eric Segnitz @ Kenilworth 508 Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

The accordion doesn’t always get the respect it deserves, but when it’s played well it can be a thing of real beauty. Anybody who’s heard Guy Klucevsek can attest to that. He’s one of the instrument’s true greats, perhaps the closest thing the accordion has to an Eric Clapton. In a career that stretches back to the ’80s, Klucevsek has collaborated with artists like Bill Frisell, John Zorn, The Bantam Orchestra and The Kronos Quartet; composed some brilliant works that span jazz, classical, avant-garde and world music; and released a slew of inventive albums that introduced the accordion to new audiences. For these shows, he’ll be joined by violinist Eric Segnitz. (Also Saturday, June 18.)

Kevin James @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Kevin James made his mark on television as the star of the long-running CBS hit “The King Of Queens.” He’s scored some box office success in the years since, but his roots are in stand-up comedy. Ahead of his upcoming Netflix feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin and a new sitcom for CBS, James will return to stand-up with this show at the Riverside Theater.

Saturday, June 18

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival @ Bayshore Town Center, 1 p.m.

More than 100 craft beers from more than 40 Wisconsin craft breweries will be featured at the Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival. What really separates this festival from the countless other craft beer festivals around the state is the pairings. Each brewery will be paired with a Wisconsin chef, cheese maker, brewpub or restaurant, which will offer samples designed to complement the beers. Tickets are $45 in advance of $55 at the door.

Mark Lanegan w/ Sean Wheeler @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

If Mark Lanegan had never recorded a solo album, he’d still have a respectable legacy as the leader of the beloved grunge band, Screaming Trees. Perhaps his greatest achievement, though, is his 1990 solo debut The Winding Sheet , a chilling collection of acoustic folk and bloodletting blues that inspired Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged concert (Kurt Cobain played on some of the album). Lanegan’s recent albums have taken on a more experimental, electronic lean, including 2014’s Phantom Radio , though his latest record, Houston Publishing Demos 2002 , is a set of old recordings he shelved 13 years ago, around the time he was a member of Queens of the Stone Age.

Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have dedicated much of their time to outside film projects since their cult HBO series ended its run after just two seasons six years ago, but the comedy duo has regrouped for periodic reunion tours and has been working on new material. That means the wry New Zealanders have some new songs to perform on their “Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords” tour, which brings them back to Milwaukee for the first time in seven years.

Sunday, June 19

Built to Spill w/ Love As Laughter @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s, laying the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. They still release new records from time to time—their latest was 2015’s likeable but low-key Unearthed Moon —but these days they make their real mark on the road, where old songs take on new life through sprawling, fiery jam sessions and Doug Martsch’s remarkable guitar solos. Following the departure of longtime drummer Scott Plouf and bassist Brett Nelson, the band is touring as a trio with relatively new additions Steve Gere and Jason Albertini.