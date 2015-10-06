This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 8-14

× Expand GWAR @ The Rave, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8

GWAR w/ Born of Osiris and Battlecross @ The Rave, 7:30 p.m.

Over the decades GWAR has become less a parody of metal excesses than of themselves, doubling down on obscene comedy. The group’s latest record, 2013’s Battle Maximus , is among their most ridiculous yet, spinning a ridiculous space-opera yarn over tracks like “Madness at the Core of Time” and “Raped at Birth.” The album is a bittersweet one for the band. While it’s their first with Cannabis Corpse guitarist Brent Purgason in the fold, it’s their last with singer Dave Brockie, who died of a heroin overdose. Michael Bishop has taken over as the group’s lead vocalist, introducing a new character to the band’s mythos: Blöthar, who in typical GWAR fashion wears a horned helmet and sometimes a pair of udders, which he uses to spray down the crowd.

Stuff You Should Know @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

The scope of what we don’t know is astounding, hosts Josh Clark and Charles W. “Chuck” Bryant remind listeners each week on their biweekly podcast Stuff You Should Know . Every Tuesday and Thursday, the two dive deep into topics seldom explored elsewhere, explaining, for instance, the mechanics of juggling, the legal grey area around online gambling, how perfume works and why some people are left handed, to name just a few recent ones. Thanks to the hosts’ casual chemistry and good-natured humor, the show has become one of the most popular podcasts in the world, with more than 1 million downloads a week. The two will bring their knowledge to the Turner Hall Ballroom stage at this live event.

Friday, Oct. 9

Adler’s Fall Comedy Classic @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

Over its different incarnations throughout the years, FM 102.1 WLUM morning show host Jon Adler’s standup showcase has hosted some of the most prestigious names in comedy, including Nick Kroll, Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal. This one will feature The Sklar Brothers, an identical-twin comedy team who have brought their vast knowledge of sports to several ESPN programs and host the similarly sports-centric Sklarbro Country podcast; Nikki Glaser of “Last Comic Standing” notoriety; and Joe Dore, a Canadian comedian and late addition to the bill replacing Brody Stevens, who had to drop out because of a scheduling conflict.

Criss Angel Presents The Supernaturalists @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Criss Angel is best known as a magician, but as anybody who ever saw his A&E reality show “Mindfreak” knows, his first love is self-marketing. His latest endeavor is The Supernaturalists, a touring group of nine magicians culled from around the world who, like Angel, all look and carry themselves like they stepped out of Guitar Hero . Despite his prominent billing, Angel won’t actually appear at any the group’s three shows in Milwaukee this weekend, but he will cameo by way of a live satellite feed from Las Vegas. (Also Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 and 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Dan Kolesari @ Nick’s House, 9 p.m.

Last year the Spike TV reality show “Bar Rescue” swung through town and gave the longtime East Side institution Y-Not III a high-concept makeover. It’s now a ’70s-themed bar called Nick’s House. The Milwaukee-area singer-songwiter Dan Kolesari should feel right at home there, then, since his piano-driven songs owe a deep debt to the music of the ’70s, in particular songwriters like Elton John and James Taylor. After a decade playing piano bars, he’s giving original music a spin. This free show will celebrate the release of his first album, Waiting For You . He’ll also use the show to pay tribute to one of his other idols, John Lennon, who would have turned 75 this week.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Two Cow Garage w/ Mutts @ Linneman Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

With his kinda-sorta alt-country band Two Cow Garage, singer-songwriter Micah Schnabel explores the louder end of roots music, drawing inspiration as much from ’80s and ’90s college rock and grunge as traditional country troubadours. The group’s recent albums often sound like particularly tough Soul Asylum or Replacements records. The band can thank its fans for its ripping latest album, 2013’s The Death of the Self-Preservation Society . Fans helped fund the record, raising more than $16,000 for its recording and release on the site Indiegogo.

Monday, Oct. 12

Wild Belle w/ Canopies @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

On Isles , their 2013 debut as Wild Belle, Chicago-raised siblings Natalie and Elliot Bergman dabbled in a little bit of everything, including styles that indie-rock typically doesn’t fare all that well with, like soul and reggae. Judging by “Giving Up on You,” the first single from their upcoming sophomore album Dreamland , they don’t have any plans to scale back their sound anytime soon. It’s a pulsating electro-pop song built around a jerky funk riff, some inflamed horns and a striking performance from Natalie, whose smoky voice channels the late Amy Winehouse. Milwaukee synth-rock stylists Canopies open this show.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Leon Russell w/ Lee Rocker @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

Leon Russell has enjoyed a long career playing rock ‘n’ roll, blues and gospel, both on his own and accompanying some of popular music’s leading lights. As a session musician, he has accompanied everyone from Doris Day, Frank Sinatra and Glen Campbell to Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones. Russell’s “Delta Lady” was a 1969 hit for British bluesman Joe Cocker and Russell was the organizer of Cocker’s 1970 Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour, and he was a performer at George Harrison’s “Concert for Bangladesh” in 1971. Though Russell has slowed down considerably over the last decade, he returned to the spotlight with the release of The Union , a 2010 double-album he recorded with fellow keyboard artist Elton John. John returned to executive produce the songwriter’s poignant latest album, Life Journey , which he released last year. A special appearance will be made by American rockabilly double bass player Lee Rocker.

Melissa Etheridge @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

What a career Melissa Etheridge has had. Since coming out in 1993, she’s been one of music’s leading gay rights activists and has never stopped rallying around other worthy causes, usually writing a song to go with them: “Four Days” for victims of Hurricane Katrina, “I Run For Life” to increase breast cancer awareness and “I Need to Wake Up” about global warming. Of course, her best work emphasizes the personal over the political. On her latest album, This is M.E. , she uses her smoldering voice to lay out nearly every emotion imaginable. It’s the work of a songwriter who is still finding new styles to explore. “Personal” will also be the operative word at this solo show, during which Etheridge will talk about some of the stories behind her songs.