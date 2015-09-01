This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9

× Expand Milwaukee Rally @ multiple locations, Sept. 3-7

Thursday, Sept. 3

Jazz in the Park: Bill Bonifas & The Legends of Milwaukee Jazz @ Cathedral Square Park, 6 p.m.

Summers in Milwaukee are cruel, often ending before they even seem to begin. In yet another reminder that the days of T-shirt weather will soon be behind us, Jazz in the Park hosts its final concert of the year tonight, but at least it’s ending with a bang. Guitarist Bill Bonifas, who has played with acts including Douglas Spotted Eagle, Peter Buffett and Random Walk and is familiar to many as Jazz in the Park’s master of ceremonies, will be joined by a host of players from the local jazz scene.

Milwaukee Rally @ multiple locations

Labor Day weekends are loud in Milwaukee, thanks to the city’s largest annual motorcycle gathering, the Milwaukee Rally. Each year thousands of Harley-Davidson riders take the city for five days of events at Harley dealerships around the city. The weekend will feature live music from dozens of rock, country and cover bands, big group rides, a free tour of the Harley-Davidson factory, bike shows, motorcycle demos and more than a few events featuring bikinis and/or wet T-shirts. For its part, the Harley-Davidson Museum has four days of activities planned, including a preview of the manufacturer’s 2016 model lineup, electric motorcycle test rides, two huge custom bike shows and live music. The weekend will also be the last chance to check out the museum’s exhibit about Harley’s fabled founder, “Willie G. Davidson: Artist, Designer, Leader, Legend.” (Through Monday, Sept. 7.)

Slightly Stoopid w/ The Expendables @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Since the death of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, there’s been no shortage of bands filling the continued demand for his band’s chunky, laidback mix of ska, reggae and punk. One of the bands who has benefitted most from that halo effect was one that Nowell actually signed before his death, California’s Slightly Stoopid, whose breezy, genre-hopping ska celebrates the good life. The group returns to the Rave with a new album to promote, this summer’s sunbaked Meanwhile...Back at the Lab .

Saturday, Sept. 5

Third Ward Art Festival @ Broadway Street, 10 a.m.

The Third Ward is Milwaukee’s most arts-dense district. For the fourth year in a row, the neighborhood will celebrate that reputation with the Third Ward Art Festival along Broadway Street between St. Paul and Menomonee Streets. The free two-day juried festival will showcase more than 140 artists, including dozens from Wisconsin, covering nearly every medium imaginable, from painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and furniture to glass, fiber and ceramics. Attendees will be able to purchase work and chat with the artists. There will also be arts demonstrations, youth activities and live music. (Also Sunday, Sept. 6.)

WMSE’s Backyard BBQ @ Cathedral Square Park, 4 p.m.

Each year WMSE celebrates the end of summer and welcomes new and returning MSOE students with its annual Backyard BBQ, a day of rootsy music and smoky food in Cathedral Square Park. This year’s free event will feature the New Orleans brass band Dirty Bourbon River Show and a host of Midwestern rock/blues/Americana acts, including The Joel Patterson Trio (featuring Jim Liban), Devil Met Contention, Pill Hall and JD McPherson. Once again movie lovers will be able to pick up a copy of the Milwaukee Film Festival guide at the event.

Rusty Ps & LMNtlyst w/ Def Harmonic, NNYO and DJ Bizzon @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

One of Milwaukee’s longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P’s have been together for 20 years and are still churning out infectiously funky singles. Their latest single, “Fitment,” has been a staple on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and offers a representative taste of the up-tempo hip-hop found on their latest album, LMNOP’s , a full-length collaboration with one of their go-to producers, LMNtlyst. The record showcases LMNtlyst’s gift for creating body-moving beats out of very unlikely sounds. This album release show will feature a rare performance from one of Milwaukee’s most exciting experimental hip-hop acts of the ’00s, Def Harmonic.

Monday, Sept. 7

Laborfest @ Summerfest Grounds, noon

For many people, Labor Day is just a day off, one more chance to grill and take in the last gasps of summer. But for union members and activists, it’s more than that; it’s also a chance to celebrate the contributions that laborers and their unions have made to society while championing for better working conditions. Each year fired-up workers celebrate the cause at Laborfest, a free party and rally at the Summerfest grounds featuring food, music and children’s entertainment. It kicks off at noon following an 11 a.m. parade leading to the grounds.

Doggie Dip @ Cool Waters, 6:30 p.m.

The Cool Waters pool at Greenfield Park at 2028 S. 124th in West Allis is about to close for the season, but first it’ll send off the summer by bending its usual “no dogs allowed” rule. For the 11th year in a row, it’ll open up the pool to socialized dogs of all breeds, sizes and swimming abilities at its Doggie Dip. Admission to this 90-minute canine splash fest is $5 per dog. All dogs must be licensed and up to date on their vaccinations.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn @ The Pabst Theater, 6:30 p.m.

Béla Fleck might be the most renowned banjoist of his time, celebrated for his expansive, forward-thinking approach to the instrument and for his forays away from bluegrass and into jazz, funk and classical music. Abigail Washburn, meanwhile, takes a much more traditional approach to her banjo, proudly playing in the classic, old-timey clawhammer style. Those contrasting sensibilities have led to some exciting collaborations between the two, and as fate would have it, they’ve found chemistry off the stage as well—they’re married. Since Washburn gave birth to their son a few years ago, they’ve kept the family together by touring as a duo. Last year they also released an album together, aptly titled Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn .