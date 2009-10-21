This Week in Milwaukee

×

Thursday, Oct. 22

Lucero w/ Amy LaVere, and Cedric Burnside and Lightnin’ Malcolm @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

It’salmost a shame to lump in Lucero with all those other alt-countrybands, since instead of the passive folk and timid retro-twang thatpredominate the genre, this Memphis group kicks up an edgier, rockiersound, a fiercer take on The Replacements’ rowdy roots-rock. Thegroup’s new album, 1372 Overton Park, may be their major-label debut,but it finds the band as lovably rough and ramshackle as ever, withsinger Ben Nichols singing of working-class love in his signature,whiskey-stained rasp.

Friday, Oct. 23

Kelly Clarkson w/ The Veronicas and Parachute @ Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m.

Fewpeople predicted the co-star of From Justin to Kelly would become oneof the most important pop singers of the decade, but Kelly Clarkson’s2004 album Breakaway and its mega-hit single “Since U Been Gone” wereunexpected turning points in 2000s pop, proving there was a market forstrong, female pop singers with rock sensibilities. It paved the wayfor pop singers from Katy Perry to Miley Cyrus. Clarkson’s staid 2007follow-up, My December, became a referendum on the public’s taste forClarkson’s darker, more serious material, arriving amid a cloud of badpress and the reported disapproval of RCA mogul Clive Davis, butClarkson’s latest album, All I Ever Wanted, finds a comfortable balancebetween buoyant pop and bold assertions of independence.





The Toasters and The SLM @ Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m.

At25 years and counting, New York City’s The Toasters can safely layclaim to being the longest-running American ska band. They were one ofthe most instrumental in laying the groundwork for the ’90s third-waveska revival, with frontman (and lone original member) Rob Hingleyrunning the sadly defunct Moon Ska record label, home to many of theera’s best ska acts. When the ska revival imploded in the late ’90s,The Toasters kept going unphased, ironically staying in style by neverchanging their style. Since the ’90s they’ve tempered their ska rhythmswith healthy doses of classic, Stax-styled R&B and jump-blues, sotheir records nicely dovetail with the recent retro-soul revival.

Dante’s Bop @ Bay View Brew Haus, 9 p.m.

Longgone are the days when the only thing protecting a band from a drunken,bottle-throwing honky-tonk audience was a chain-link fence, but the BayView Brew Haus is resurrecting the spirit of that bygone era. Tonightthey welcome to their dance hall stage Dante’s Bop, a quartet recentlyheard on WMSE’s Local/ Live program. The Milwaukee band eschews theslickly produced and countrypolitan sounds of today’s Nashville for ano-frills combo of vintage country, rockabilly and early rock ’n’ roll.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Sleep Tight Co. w/ Fable and the World Flat and Kid, You’ll Move Mountains @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.

Oneof Milwaukee’s prettiest indie-pop bands calls it a night this weekend,when Sleep Tight Co. plays one final show following singer-songwriterAaron Spransy’s recent move to Boston. As if the night weren’tbittersweet enough, the show will also serve as the release party forthe group’s first and last album, We Need a Little Symphony, acollection of violin-kissed tunes that recall Elliott Smith on one ofhis happier days and concludes with a rousing version of Prince’s“Raspberry Beret.” The album is available for free download atcanarycoalmine.com/STC.

350 Part Carnival @ Gordon Park, 12 to 3:50 p.m.

Twoyears ago, leading climatologists said our planet will face human andnatural disaster if atmospheric concentrations of CO2 remain above 350parts per million. Right now, we’re at 390 parts per million. The350.org campaign is dedicated to lowering that number by pressuringworld leaders to enact real solutions to the climate crisis at theDecember climate summit in Copenhagen, Denmark. The 350 Part Carnival,which offers activities like bicycle tuneups and kid-friendly games, isone of more than 2,000 “actions” in over 150 countries that will takeplace today.





An Evening With Ira Glass: Radio Stories and Other Stories @ The UWM Union Wisconsin Room, 7 p.m.

Eachweek, more than 1.7 million listeners tune in to hear National PublicRadio’s This American Life, a pioneering program with stories that walkthe line between straight journalism and emotive storytelling. Althoughthe show has a rotating roster of contributors, including John Hodgman,Chuck Klosterman and David Sedaris, the one constant is the unassuming,sympathetic voice of host (as well as executive producer andco-creator) Ira Glass. The Peabody Award-winning show made the jump totelevision in 2007, running for two seasons on Showtime before thehectic schedule of television production led to a renewed focus onradio. Tonight, Mr. Glass appears as part of UWM’s “DistinguishedLecture Series,” sharing stories from the creation of the show, whichhe’ll bring to life with music and snippets of audio.