Three Badger women up for Patty Kaz

The first list of nominees for women's hockey's top honor was released today and three Badgers made the cut. Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Hilary Knight are on the 26-person list.

This past weekend, Duggan passed Sara Bauer as the all-time career points leader. Bauer had set the record at 218 and with her three assists on Friday, Duggan moved to 220 points. Bauer won the Patty Kazmaier in 2006.

The award will be given out on March 19 as part of the Frozen Four weekend.

PATTY KAZMAIER MEMORIAL AWARD NOMINEES

Meghan Agosta, F, Sr., Mercyhurst

Kelly Babstock, F, Fr., Quinnipiac

Jenni Bauer, G, Sr., Niagara

Vicki Bendus, F, Sr., Mercyhurst

Bailey Bram, F, Jr., Mercyhurst

Brianna Decker, F, So., Wisconsin

Meghan Duggan, F, Sr., Wisconsin

Laura Fortino, D, So., Cornell

Haley Irwin, F, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth

Brianne Jenner, F, Fr., Cornell

Rebecca Johnston, F, Jr., Cornell

Hilary Knight, F, Jr., Wisconsin

Jocelyne Lamoureux, F, So., North Dakota

Monique Lamoureux-Kolls, F/D, So., North Dakota

Jocelyne Larocque, D, Sr., Minnesota-Duluth

Isabel Menard, F, So., Syracuse

Hillary Pattenden, G, Jr., Mercyhurst

Marie-Philip Poulin, F, Fr., Boston University

Noora Raty, G, So., Minnesota

Lauriane Rougeau, D, So., Cornell

Jesse Scanzano, F, Sr., Mercyhurst

Molly Schaus, G, Sr. Boston College

Jackee Snikeris, G, Sr., Yale

Kelli Stack, F, Sr., Boston College

Jenn Wakefield, F, Jr., Boston University

Catherine Ward, D, Sr., Boston University

Read more: http://www.uscho.com/2011/02/21/mercyhurst-leads-patty-kazmaier-award-nominees/#ixzz1EcleJs1P