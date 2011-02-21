Three Badger women up for Patty Kaz

The first list of nominees for women's hockey's top honor was released today and three Badgers made the cut. Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Hilary Knight are on the 26-person list.
This past weekend, Duggan passed Sara Bauer as the all-time career points leader. Bauer had set the record at 218 and with her three assists on Friday, Duggan moved to 220 points. Bauer won the Patty Kazmaier in 2006.
The award will be given out on March 19 as part of the Frozen Four weekend.
PATTY KAZMAIER MEMORIAL AWARD NOMINEES
Meghan Agosta, F, Sr., Mercyhurst
Kelly Babstock, F, Fr., Quinnipiac
Jenni Bauer, G, Sr., Niagara
Vicki Bendus, F, Sr., Mercyhurst
Bailey Bram, F, Jr., Mercyhurst
Brianna Decker, F, So., Wisconsin
Meghan Duggan, F, Sr., Wisconsin
Laura Fortino, D, So., Cornell
Haley Irwin, F, Jr., Minnesota-Duluth
Brianne Jenner, F, Fr., Cornell
Rebecca Johnston, F, Jr., Cornell
Hilary Knight, F, Jr., Wisconsin
Jocelyne Lamoureux, F, So., North Dakota
Monique Lamoureux-Kolls, F/D, So., North Dakota
Jocelyne Larocque, D, Sr., Minnesota-Duluth
Isabel Menard, F, So., Syracuse
Hillary Pattenden, G, Jr., Mercyhurst
Marie-Philip Poulin, F, Fr., Boston University
Noora Raty, G, So., Minnesota
Lauriane Rougeau, D, So., Cornell
Jesse Scanzano, F, Sr., Mercyhurst
Molly Schaus, G, Sr. Boston College
Jackee Snikeris, G, Sr., Yale
Kelli Stack, F, Sr., Boston College
Jenn Wakefield, F, Jr., Boston University
Catherine Ward, D, Sr., Boston University
