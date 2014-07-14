Tim and Eric Are Bringing Steve Brule to the Pabst Theater

×
Exciting news for fans of comedy that doesn't always make a whole lot of sense: Comedians Tim and Eric (as in Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) are returning to the Pabst Theater, and this time they're bringing a special guest—Dr. Steve Brule, the alter ego of acclaimed actor (and occasional cave-playing bluegrass musician) John C. Reilly. He's the host of Tim and Eric's late-night Cartoon Network spinoff "Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule," a deeply uncomfortable 11 minutes of crap production values and sordid revelations, and if a press release for their current tour is to be believed (and it might not be), he'll join Tim and Eric for a five-week tour that promises comedy, song and dance.
As on his program, 'Check It Out!,' where Dr. Steve Brule discovers and shares bits of great knowledge about all areas of life, the Dr. Steve Brule live show will educate crowds in a similar fashion. This power trio has put together a show of a lifetime for you and your pep-pep and they're venturing to pretty much every major city in North America. No excuses this time, ya danguses!If you get any of those inside jokes, you'll love it. The show comes to the Pabst Theater on Thursday, Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.